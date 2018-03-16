Pelicans players, NBA react to the passing of Pelicans owner Tom Benson

Posted: Mar 16, 2018

Several Pelicans players and NBA teams took to social media to offer their condolences and share their memories of late Pelicans owner Tom Benson. Benson passed away on Thursday, March 15 at the age of 90.

Anthony Davis

Solomon Hill

Alexis Ajinça

Cheick Diallo

Orlando Magic

San Antonio Spurs

Sacramento Kings

Indiana Pacers

