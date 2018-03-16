Pelicans players, NBA react to the passing of Pelicans owner Tom Benson

Several Pelicans players and NBA teams took to social media to offer their condolences and share their memories of late Pelicans owner Tom Benson. Benson passed away on Thursday, March 15 at the age of 90.

Anthony Davis

Incredibly sad news yesterday to hear of the passing of Mr Benson. Mr Benson has meant so much to this city & to my career in NOLA. Mr B & his wife Gayle treated me like family since I arrived & I'm forever indebted to them for their kindness & generosity. He will be missed! #RIP pic.twitter.com/ONerXdsgoo — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 16, 2018

Solomon Hill

R.I.P. Mr.B — Solomon Hill (@solohill) March 15, 2018

Alexis Ajinça

It's a sad day for the Pelicans and Saints Nation. Our owner, Tom Benson passed away today. You contributed a lot to the beautiful City of New Orleans, which is legendary. My sincere condolences and prayers to the Benson family. @PelicansNBA @NBA — Alexis Ajinça (@AjincaAlexis42) March 15, 2018

Orlando Magic

The sports world has lost a legendary leader in Tom Benson. We send our condolences to his family, the @PelicansNBA, the @Saints and the city of New Orleans. #NBAFamily — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 16, 2018

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs family mourns the loss of New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson. Our hearts, prayers and condolences go out to the Benson family. https://t.co/LJeLRA4MOa — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 16, 2018

Sacramento Kings

Statement on the passing of @PelicansNBA Owner Tom Benson pic.twitter.com/RfqdkvOU6C — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 16, 2018

