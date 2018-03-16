Pelicans players, NBA react to the passing of Pelicans owner Tom Benson
Several Pelicans players and NBA teams took to social media to offer their condolences and share their memories of late Pelicans owner Tom Benson. Benson passed away on Thursday, March 15 at the age of 90.
Anthony Davis
Incredibly sad news yesterday to hear of the passing of Mr Benson. Mr Benson has meant so much to this city & to my career in NOLA. Mr B & his wife Gayle treated me like family since I arrived & I'm forever indebted to them for their kindness & generosity. He will be missed! #RIP pic.twitter.com/ONerXdsgoo— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 16, 2018
Solomon Hill
R.I.P. Mr.B— Solomon Hill (@solohill) March 15, 2018
Alexis Ajinça
It's a sad day for the Pelicans and Saints Nation. Our owner, Tom Benson passed away today. You contributed a lot to the beautiful City of New Orleans, which is legendary. My sincere condolences and prayers to the Benson family. @PelicansNBA @NBA— Alexis Ajinça (@AjincaAlexis42) March 15, 2018
Cheick Diallo
Sad day for the entire #Pelicans nation. R.I.P boss, all my prayers and thoughts for the Benson's family #DoItBig #PelicansNation #RIPBoss pic.twitter.com/Eiq8tLk1zo— _cd13 (@cheick_diallo13) March 16, 2018
Orlando Magic
The sports world has lost a legendary leader in Tom Benson. We send our condolences to his family, the @PelicansNBA, the @Saints and the city of New Orleans. #NBAFamily— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 16, 2018
San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs family mourns the loss of New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson. Our hearts, prayers and condolences go out to the Benson family. https://t.co/LJeLRA4MOa— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 16, 2018
Sacramento Kings
Statement on the passing of @PelicansNBA Owner Tom Benson pic.twitter.com/RfqdkvOU6C— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 16, 2018
Indiana Pacers
Pacers Sports & Entertainment joins the NBA in mourning the loss of Tom Benson, owner of the @PelicansNBA and @Saints. We extend our sincerest sympathies to his wife, Gayle, his family, and our counterparts with the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/5Omj2hzmCs— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 15, 2018
