Pelicans-Pacers Game Postponed

February 6, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Indiana Pacers has been postponed by the NBA due to a leak in the roof at the Smoothie King Center.

The date of the rescheduled game will be announced at a later date.

The Pelicans released the following statement:

“The New Orleans Pelicans announced that tonight’s game against the Indiana Pacers has been postponed by the NBA due to a leak in the roof at the Smoothie King Center. SMG officials worked diligently to address the matter, but the NBA determined to postpone the game out of an abundance of caution for players’ safety.

Tickets for tonight’s game will be honored when the game is rescheduled later this season. Parking will also be free of charge at the rescheduled date. Fans can also call (504) 525-4667 for more details. Information on refunds and exchanges will be made available tomorrow.

We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience and support of the New Orleans Pelicans.”