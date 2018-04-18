Pelicans Playoff Gameday Guide: Everything you need to know for Game 3 vs. Trail Blazers

After taking a 2-0 series lead on the Trail Blazers in Portland, the Pelicans return home to New Orleans for Games 3 and 4. For fans heading out to the Smoothie King Center on Thursday, here are some key things to know about gameday:

Details:

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Apr. 19 at 8:00 p.m. CST at the Smoothie King Center in Game 3 of their best-of-seven playoff series.

Giveaway:

Every fan in attendance will receive a red “DO IT BIGGER” Pelicans Playoffs t-shirt courtesy of Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Food and Drink Specials:

The Pelicans will be offering special menu items for Game 3.

North/South Club

Pork loin with roasted tomato jam and spinach on a rosemary ciabatta roll

Roast beef debris grilled cheese

Shrimp creole pasta

Chicken and sausage jambalaya

Section 119

Pork loin with roasted tomato jam and spinach on a rosemary ciabatta roll

Roast beef debris slider

Shrimp creole pasta

White chocolate bread pudding

For a full list of concession offerings, CLICK HERE

Entertainment:

The Pelicans Fest Pre-game Party will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will feature music by DJ Raj Smoove, as well as interactive fun for the whole family. Appearances will be made by Pierre the Pelican and members of the Pelicans Dance Team.

Halftime will feature a performance by New Orleans native and rapper, record producer and DJ, Mannie Fresh. Best known for his work with Cash Money Records from 1993 to 2005 and one-half of the hip-hop duo, the Big Tymers, Mannie Fresh is currently signed to both Def Jam South and his own division company, Chubby Boy Records.

Join us postgame in the Courtside Club for music by DJ Raj Smoove and drink specials, including our Do It Big Playoff Punch. All patrons who purchase this drink will get a souvenir cup.

How to Watch/Listen

The Pelicans’ match-up with the Trail Blazers will air live on TNT and FOX Sports New Orleans with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. Joel Meyers (play-by-play), David Wesley (color analyst) and Jen Hale (sideline) will have the call.

Thursday’s game will air on the team’s flagship station WRNO 99.5 FM with Sean Kelley (play-by-play) and John DeShazier (color analyst). In addition to full game coverage, studio Host Daniel Sallerson will host a pregame and postgame show. The pregame show will be highlighted by pregame sound and updates and feature stories, while the postgame show will feature locker room reaction, Head Coach Alvin Gentry’s media availability and live opportunities for fans to call in and talk Pelicans basketball.

Fans can also listen and watch live on the Pelicans mobile app delivered by Waitr. The app is available for download on Apple and Android devices.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are sold out for Games 3 and 4 at the Smoothie King Center. However, there are two ways fans can get in on the playoff action. Join Squad 6, secure your lower level season tickets and we'll save you a seat to this year's playoffs! Plans start at just $41 per game and include exclusive perks. Also, if you are feeling lucky, fans can enter our Playoff Ticket Contest for Game 4 for a chance to win two (2) tickets + VIP access to pregame shootaround.

Up Next:

The Pelicans will host the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of their first round playoff series on Saturday, Apr. 21. Tip-off is at 4:00 p.m. CST.