Pelicans and Saints partner with GumGum Sports to redefine sponsorship valuations

November 30, 2017

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – GumGum Sports, an artificial intelligence and computer vision technology company that captures the full media value of sports sponsorships across TV, streaming and social media, has entered a season-long relationship with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints (Saints) and the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans (Pelicans) to help brands better understand the value of their sponsorships.

“GumGum Sports is powering a new level of media tracking for both the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans,” said Mike Stanfield, Senior Vice President of Sales, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans. “By qualifying all the exposures our brand partners are enjoying, we’re better able to support their business objectives by helping them measure our dedicated, global fan base, wherever they may be.”

Understanding the reach of sports content is critically important considering social media has changed how sporting events are rebroadcasted and distributed. After the traditional telecast has aired, fans across the globe share clips and images of the night’s most exciting moments with their networks of family, friends and like-minded peers. In the process, they propagate entirely new, and non-broadcast media catalogs that naturally include sponsors who happen to be on the field, in the locker room or elsewhere in the image. While those brands enjoy the organic exposure, traditional measurement tools simply can’t identify how far those assets have spread, and who they’ve reached.

The technology searches across television, streaming and social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to identify traditional on-screen sponsorship assets including on-field signage, a logo on a jersey or partnered content. The platform then qualifies those impressions against a proprietary Media Value Percentage (MVP) methodology, accounting for clarity, prominence and share of voice. That percentage is compared to what it would have cost to buy an equivalent amount of reach and/or engagement per the media type and ultimately, dollar valuations are assigned to a broadcast or sporting event.

Beyond the advanced search capacity and more accurate valuations, GumGum Sports offers truly efficient reporting as the market’s only comprehensive measurement solution. By analyzing assets across the various media platforms, clients can avoid the trouble of managing channel-specific vendors and the choir of reconciling their distinct approaches. Instead, partners establish a simple and universal media valuation.

“Providing a full-valuation suite is changing the way stakeholders across the sports landscape measure and report on their sponsorships,” said Ryan Mosher, Executive Director, Sponsorship Solutions of GumGum Sports. “Our comprehensive partnership with the Saints and Pelicans will help them find more sponsor exposure and heighten insights while discovering how to better serve the business objectives of their sponsors.”

In the 11 months since the division’s launch last year, GumGum Sports has partnered with teams in each of the big four sport leagues including NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA. Major global rights holders across motorsports, soccer and martial arts, as well as major consumer brands and advertising agencies are utilizing their valuations. GumGum Sports is a growing division of GumGum, an artificial intelligence company with particular expertise in computer vision. For an example of how GumGum Sports evaluates sporting events, visit: http://bit.ly/2znbNQk

About GumGum Sports GumGum is an artificial intelligence company with particular expertise in computer vision. Its mission is to unlock the value of images and videos produced daily across the web, social media and broadcast television. Since 2008, the company has applied its patented capabilities to serve a variety of industries from advertising to professional sports. For more information please visit: http://www.gumgum.com/sports