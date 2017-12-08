Weekend Traffic Advisory: Pelicans and LHSSA State Championship

December 8, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – SMG (Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Smoothie King Center & Champions Square) is issuing a traffic advisory in anticipation of heavy traffic for the area around the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Friday, December 8.

The Superdome will be hosting three LHSAA high school football championship games on Friday, with the first game kicking off at 12:00 PM and the final game scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM. Additionally, the Smoothie King Center will be hosting the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings game, which will tip off at 7:00 PM. Patrons should expect increased traffic around the campus throughout the day.

SMG is encouraging the public to be prepared for heavy traffic and to make alternate transportation arrangements to help alleviate congestion. There will be message boards with parking information surrounding the complex to instruct patrons who are planning to park at the SMG-Managed Complex.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) will be directing and managing the vehicular traffic at the complex. The NOPD will also be monitoring sidewalk and street blockage throughout the day. Please refer to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome website for a map of parking garages and surface lots near the Superdome.