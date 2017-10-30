Update on New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson

Greg Bensel, senior vice president for communications and broadcasting, issued this statement Monday on New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson:

"Mr. Benson spent the night at Ochsner Hospital last evening. He is doing very well this morning, after experiencing some brief weakness following a very busy weekend that included attending the Saints Hall of Fame induction Friday night, the Pelicans game Saturday night and then the Saints game Sunday morning. He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He will be home tomorrow and back in the office later this week.

"Mr. Benson wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes and added, 'Gayle and I could not be more proud of our Saints and Pelicans players and hope you join us as we cheer on the Pelicans tonight. We look forward to seeing everyone back in the Superdome this Sunday.'”