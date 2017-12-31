Top Ten Pelicans Videos of 2017
As another calendar year comes to a close, we take a look back at some of the Pelicans highlights that sparked your interest. In no particular order, we present the most popular Pelicans videos of 2017.
Cousins, Casspi land in NOLAJoel Meyers interviews DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi upon their arrival in New Orleans. See Video »
Cousins, Casspi IntroductionsAlvin Gentry and GM Dell Demps introduce the newest members of the Pelicans. See Video »
AD on adding DeMarcus CousinsAnthony Davis talks about the addition of DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans lineup and the remainder of the season. See Video »
Cousins on his Pelicans debutDeMarcus Cousins talks about his first game as a Pelican against the Houston Rockets. See Video »
Thank You Fans 2017A special shoutout to all our Pelicans fans this season - thank you for all your support! See Video »
Welcome Rajon RondoCheck out highlights from guard Rajon Rondo, the newest addition to the New Orleans Pelicans. See Video »
AD prepares for the seasonWatch Anthony Davis train at a private gym in Los Angeles as he prepares for the upcoming 2017-18 season. See Video »
Davis 2016-17 Season HighlightsCheck out some of the top highlights from Anthony Davis during the 2016-17 regular season. See Video »
End of the Season: Dell DempsPelicans General Manager Dell Demps gives his end of the season press conference on Thursday, April 13. See Video »
Cousins 2016-17 Season HighlightsWatch the some of the top highlights from all-star center DeMarcus Cousins during the 2016-17 season. See Video »