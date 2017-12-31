Top Ten Pelicans Videos of 2017

Posted: Dec 31, 2017

As another calendar year comes to a close, we take a look back at some of the Pelicans highlights that sparked your interest. In no particular order, we present the most popular Pelicans videos of 2017.




  1. Cousins, Casspi land in NOLA

    February 21, 2017
    Joel Meyers interviews DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi upon their arrival in New Orleans. See Video »

  2. Cousins, Casspi Introductions

    February 22, 2017
    Alvin Gentry and GM Dell Demps introduce the newest members of the Pelicans. See Video »

  3. AD on adding DeMarcus Cousins

    February 22, 2017
    Anthony Davis talks about the addition of DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans lineup and the remainder of the season. See Video »

  4. Cousins on his Pelicans debut

    February 23, 2017
    DeMarcus Cousins talks about his first game as a Pelican against the Houston Rockets. See Video »

  5. Thank You Fans 2017

    April 14, 2017
    A special shoutout to all our Pelicans fans this season - thank you for all your support! See Video »

  6. Welcome Rajon Rondo

    July 20, 2017
    Check out highlights from guard Rajon Rondo, the newest addition to the New Orleans Pelicans. See Video »

  7. AD prepares for the season

    July 21, 2017
    Watch Anthony Davis train at a private gym in Los Angeles as he prepares for the upcoming 2017-18 season. See Video »

  8. Davis 2016-17 Season Highlights

    April 19, 2017
    Check out some of the top highlights from Anthony Davis during the 2016-17 regular season. See Video »

  9. End of the Season: Dell Demps

    April 13, 2017
    Pelicans General Manager Dell Demps gives his end of the season press conference on Thursday, April 13. See Video »

  10. Cousins 2016-17 Season Highlights

    June 24, 2016
    Watch the some of the top highlights from all-star center DeMarcus Cousins during the 2016-17 season. See Video »
