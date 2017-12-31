Top Ten Pelicans Stories of 2017

Posted: Dec 31, 2017

As another calendar year comes to a close, we take a look back at some of the Pelicans articles that sparked your interest. In no particular order, we present the most popular Pelicans stories of 2017.



  1. Pelicans Acquire Cousins, Casspi

    February 20, 2017
    The Pelicans have completed a trade with the Kings, acquiring center DeMarcus Cousins and forward Omri Casspi. Read More »

  2. Pelicans Sign Rajon Rondo

    July 20, 2017
    The New Orleans Pelicans announced that the team has signed free agent guard Rajon Rondo. Read More »

  3. Pelicans waive Omri Casspi

    February 25, 2017
    The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived forward Omri Casspi. Read More »

  4. Pels receive praise for Cousins deal

    February 20, 2016
    “Adding Cousins at least gives the Pelicans a path toward contention,” Pelton wrote. Read More »

  5. 2017-18 Schedule Announced

    August 14, 2017
    The New Orleans Pelicans announced their 82-game schedule for the 2017-18 season. Read More »

  6. Statement from the Pelicans

    September 24, 2017
    The New Orleans Pelicans release a statement regarding equality and inclusion. Read More »

  7. Formidable backcourt pairing

    July 20, 2017
    Landing a capable starting backcourt partner for Holiday wasn’t far down the Pelicans' list of summer objectives. Read More »

  8. Pels Launch NBA G-League Team

    March 31, 2017
    The team will be owned and operated by Tom Benson and will be a direct, one-to-one affiliate of the Pelicans. Read More »

  9. Cousins continues recruiting efforts

    August 3, 2017
    Cousins was instrumental in helping to convince Rondo to come to the Crescent City as a free agent. Read More »

  10. Summer League Roster Announced

    June 30, 2017
    The Pelicans will hold a mini-camp from July 3-6 at the team’s practice facility in Metairie, La. Read More »
