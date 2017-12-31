Top Ten Pelicans Stories of 2017
As another calendar year comes to a close, we take a look back at some of the Pelicans articles that sparked your interest. In no particular order, we present the most popular Pelicans stories of 2017.
Pelicans Acquire Cousins, CasspiThe Pelicans have completed a trade with the Kings, acquiring center DeMarcus Cousins and forward Omri Casspi. Read More »
Pelicans Sign Rajon RondoThe New Orleans Pelicans announced that the team has signed free agent guard Rajon Rondo. Read More »
Pelicans waive Omri CasspiThe New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived forward Omri Casspi. Read More »
Pels receive praise for Cousins deal“Adding Cousins at least gives the Pelicans a path toward contention,” Pelton wrote. Read More »
2017-18 Schedule AnnouncedThe New Orleans Pelicans announced their 82-game schedule for the 2017-18 season. Read More »
Statement from the PelicansThe New Orleans Pelicans release a statement regarding equality and inclusion. Read More »
Formidable backcourt pairingLanding a capable starting backcourt partner for Holiday wasn’t far down the Pelicans' list of summer objectives. Read More »
Pels Launch NBA G-League TeamThe team will be owned and operated by Tom Benson and will be a direct, one-to-one affiliate of the Pelicans. Read More »
Cousins continues recruiting effortsCousins was instrumental in helping to convince Rondo to come to the Crescent City as a free agent. Read More »
Summer League Roster AnnouncedThe Pelicans will hold a mini-camp from July 3-6 at the team’s practice facility in Metairie, La. Read More »