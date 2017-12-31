Top Ten Pelicans Photo Galleries of 2017

Posted: Dec 31, 2017

As another calendar year comes to a close, we take a look back at some of the Pelicans photos that sparked your interest. In no particular order, we present the most popular Pelicans galleries of 2017.



  1. 2017-18 PDT Finalists

    June 12, 2017
    After the first round, 30 ladies have been named finalists for a spot on the Pelicans Dance Team for the 2017-18 season. See Photos »

  2. First Look: Nike Uniforms

    August 10, 2017
    Get a peek at the Pelicans look for the 2017 season with new uniforms from Nike. See Photos »

  3. Meet the Pelicans Dance Team

    June 23, 2017
    Meet the lovely ladies of Pelicans Dance Team for the upcoming 2017-18 season! See Photos »

  4. Boogie's First Practice

    February 22, 2017
    TGo behind-the-scenes at DeMarcus Cousins' first day on the job in New Orleans. See Photos »

  5. Flashback: DeMarcus & Davis

    February 20, 2017
    Take a look back at some of the connections and showdowns between the Pelicans big men. See Photos »

  6. PDT Auditions: Round One

    June 10, 2017
    The Pelicans Dance Team hold round one of auditions at the Pelicans Practice Facility. See Photos »

  7. Grand Marshals of Zulu

    February 28, 2017
    Pelicans big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins rode as celebrity grand marshals of Zulu. See Photos »

  8. Social Media Reacts to Trade

    February 21, 2017
    Fans, media and players alike took to social media to react to the Pelicans' trade this week. See Photos »

  9. 2017 Pelicans Media Day

    September 25, 2017
    Players returned to New Orleans, threw on their new Nike uniforms and smiled for the cameras at the team's annual Media Day. See Photos »

  10. 2017 Toast for the Coast

    March 19, 2017
    The New Orleans Pelicans held their annual fundraiser for the Audubon Nature Institute - Toast for the Coast See Photos »
