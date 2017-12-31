Top Ten Pelicans Photo Galleries of 2017
As another calendar year comes to a close, we take a look back at some of the Pelicans photos that sparked your interest. In no particular order, we present the most popular Pelicans galleries of 2017.
2017-18 PDT FinalistsAfter the first round, 30 ladies have been named finalists for a spot on the Pelicans Dance Team for the 2017-18 season. See Photos »
First Look: Nike UniformsGet a peek at the Pelicans look for the 2017 season with new uniforms from Nike. See Photos »
Meet the Pelicans Dance TeamMeet the lovely ladies of Pelicans Dance Team for the upcoming 2017-18 season! See Photos »
Boogie's First PracticeTGo behind-the-scenes at DeMarcus Cousins' first day on the job in New Orleans. See Photos »
Flashback: DeMarcus & DavisTake a look back at some of the connections and showdowns between the Pelicans big men. See Photos »
PDT Auditions: Round OneThe Pelicans Dance Team hold round one of auditions at the Pelicans Practice Facility. See Photos »
Grand Marshals of ZuluPelicans big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins rode as celebrity grand marshals of Zulu. See Photos »
Social Media Reacts to TradeFans, media and players alike took to social media to react to the Pelicans' trade this week. See Photos »
2017 Pelicans Media DayPlayers returned to New Orleans, threw on their new Nike uniforms and smiled for the cameras at the team's annual Media Day. See Photos »
2017 Toast for the CoastThe New Orleans Pelicans held their annual fundraiser for the Audubon Nature Institute - Toast for the Coast See Photos »