Top 10 quotes from the Pelicans playoff run

The New Orleans Pelicans just wrapped up their most successful season since 2008 as they swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round and lost to the defending champion Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals.

Below are 10 telling quotes from the team’s postseason journey:

1. Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry following the team’s Game 5 loss to the Warriors



"The one thing I'll say is that I was really proud because we could have easily stopped playing. That's not in our DNA, none of the guys, and so we were going to compete until the final buzzer went off."

2. More from Gentry following the team's Game 5 loss to the Warriors



"Yeah, I look at the season as a success. You know, we're disappointed. We didn't come here just to play and say, oh, boy, it's great being in San Francisco. You know, we came here to try to win the game and felt like we could play with them. To me, what you -- more so than anything, what you want to try to find out is where you are right now as a franchise when you're playing against NBA champs."

3. Pelicans All-Star forward Anthony Davis



“Any time you don't win a championship, I don't see how it could be successful. We can take a lot of positive things from the season. Of course one of our main guys went out and everybody doubted us. Everybody counted us out and we were able to keep fighting, keep pushing as a unit and able to come this far. There's no moral victories but it's a lot that we can take from the season.”

4. Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday following the team’s elimination



“I think a lot of it is chemistry, to be able to go through adversity and come out of it strong. We never let anything keep us down. Every time that something hit us, we hit them right back.”

5. Gentry after the team’s Game 3 win over the Warriors at the Smoothie King Center



“We knew coming home that we would have a great crowd. We had a great crowd the last two games. Obviously, when you are playing the world champion, and they come into your arena, you know, everybody that’s going to be in the stands is going to want to push you over the top. I thought the crowd was absolutely great from start to finish.”

6. Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic after Game 3 win over Warriors



“I mean the crowd was huge tonight for us. They give us a lot of confidence and right from the beginning I think defensively set a tone. We played with much more physicality than the first two games and we knew what we need to do to beat them tonight so we executed great and we are happy about this game, but looking forward for the next one.”

7. Gentry on Davis following series-clinching win over Blazers



"In a close-out game and with the magnitude of the situation, this has probably been the best game he's played since I've been here. He just was not going to let us lose, so I thought that was really good."

8. Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo on Davis and Holiday



“I've played with a lot of great players and when I see these two guys every night and everything they do, I want to go back and watch film. It's amazing what they do. I'm a big believer in the entire team watching film because you're able to appreciate what your teammates do, what they do best, and you'll be able to play to their strengths. Before each game I go to these two and tell them to be great. They are and this game spoke for itself tonight. They're great teammates and they're great people off the court. They make the game easy for me."

9. Davis following a win over the Blazers



“We knew they were going to come in and play desperate. We just tried to match that desperation, honestly, and play more desperate. They came out early and made some shots but we were able to counter, then start playing a little bit of defense. We were able to separate and we just didn’t look back. We wanted to make sure that we came out with a mind-set we were going to come out and play hard and play for each other.”

10. Holiday on his game-saving block of Pat Connaughton’s shot



“The only thing he had was a layup or a dunk. It was going to be either a block or a foul. I was going to foul him hard. But since I saw the ball, I went for (the block).”