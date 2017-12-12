Tony Allen Injury Update

December 12, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard Tony Allen has been diagnosed with a non-displaced left proximal fibula fracture and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks.

Allen, 6-4, 213, has appeared in 22 games for New Orleans this season, averaging 4.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game.

In his 14th season, Allen has appeared in 820 career regular season games, holding averages of 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per game with Boston, Memphis and New Orleans.