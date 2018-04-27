Steve Kerr says final decision on Stephen Curry’s playing status for Game 1 won’t come until Saturday

OAKLAND – In the days leading up to Game 1 on Saturday at Oracle Arena, Golden State star point guard Stephen Curry has been listed as questionable, which in injury parlance means that there is roughly a 50-50 chance of him being in uniform vs. New Orleans tomorrow. While speaking to the media at his team’s practice facility Friday afternoon, Steve Kerr’s comments on Curry’s availability seemed to toe the same down-the-middle path. Curry (left knee MCL sprain) did practice with the Warriors on Friday, but he was just getting his feet wet in terms of 5-on-5 participation, according to Kerr, as reported by Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“He’s questionable,” Golden State’s head coach responded, after a reporter asked if Curry could be upgraded to probable. “A big part of (whether Curry will play) is how he (looks Saturday) after a night’s rest. It’s the first time he’s scrimmaged in about five or six weeks. It’s not as simple as he feels good, let’s put him out there. It’s more about, give him a few days and see how he responds.”

New Orleans has always approached the situation as though the two-time All-Star will play, then adjust if Curry is not on the floor for Game 1. Kerr indicated that the decision will not be finalized until after the Warriors hold shootaround on Saturday morning.

“I would assume we would wait until after shootaround, so (a decision or announcement would come) prior to the game,” Kerr said.