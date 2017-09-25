Seeking a return to playoffs, Pelicans have something to prove in 2017-18

A lot to prove.

This is the season.

Although the New Orleans Pelicans’ official marketing slogan for 2017-18 is “Do It Big” – partly a reference to the team’s unique, supersized All-Star duo – a campaign focusing on urgency and winning now would be just as fitting.

As Dell Demps noted during a recent appearance on the Black and Blue Report, “We’ve got a lot to prove right now. We know we have a lot of work to do. The guys are committed. The guys are hungry.”

“We’re tired of losing,” four-time All-Star forward Anthony Davis said at his local basketball camp. “The entire organization – players, front office, coaches – we think the time is now. So we’re treating this like this is the season.”

After consecutive non-playoff years hampered significantly by poor starts, New Orleans is being viewed with some skepticism nationally, projected to miss the Western Conference postseason again by the likes of ESPN.com and SI.com. If the Pelicans needed any more motivation – which they probably don’t – they’re projected by many to wind up in the 2018 lottery, despite the presence of four players who’ve been named an All-Star since ’13.

With a handful of new players on the roster to integrate, preseason shortened by a week this fall and a difficult schedule to open the 2017-18 regular season, the Pelicans realize that there’s no time to waste. New Orleans began the past two seasons at just 1-11 and 2-10, respectively, digging a hole that proved impossible to overcome. The NBA schedule-makers did the Pelicans no favors this time either, mapping out one of the toughest starts on paper for any team.

“We’re going to find out really quickly where the bar is,” Demps said of a daunting first three weeks. “Eight of our first 12 are on the road, and two of those four at home are Golden State and Cleveland. You’ve got to love it. You’ve got to embrace the challenge and say, ‘This is the NBA. Let’s do it.’

“I’m excited. Let’s go out and find out how good we are.”

Although the NBA’s decision to shrink the preseason schedule was applauded by pretty much everyone, New Orleans’ brief four-game exhibition slate adds urgency to the team’s goal of quickly developing chemistry. Cohesiveness and players adjusting rapidly to their roles may be a major determining factor in how the Pelicans start the season.

“We feel good that the majority of the team is here working together,” Demps said of the large number of Pelicans who were on hand for September voluntary workouts. “I think they understand that we’re going to have to do this quickly. The good thing is we got a head start after the trade deadline last year, with Anthony and DeMarcus (Cousins) working together. They (also) worked out a lot together this summer.”

Cousins, who is seeking the first NBA playoff berth of his career, spent part of the offseason recruiting free agents to New Orleans, which paid off in the additions of Rajon Rondo and Ian Clark. The three-time All-Star also shed weight, telling teammates he’s in the best shape of his life.

“He’s committed,” Demps said of Cousins. “For Pelican fans, they should be jumping up and down (with excitement) right now, because I am. You can see all the work he’s done in the offseason to prepare for this season. He’s committed. When you talk to the other guys on the team and the coaches, everybody sees how important it is to him.”

That’s a universal sentiment for the Pelicans, who recognize that the time is now to produce results and improve significantly upon the past two disappointing seasons. From Demps’ perspective, the determination by the team’s players to do so is obvious.

“I really feel good about the look of our team going into the season,” Demps said. “We’re going to grind out some games, and we’re going to win some games that will be fun to watch as a fan. I’m excited to see these guys put it all together, because I can see it in their eyes, how much they want it.”