Rival Report: Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye

OAKLAND – There may be no NBA team more thoroughly covered by the national media than star-studded, defending champion Golden State, so to gain more insight on the Warriors, we went to an insider, radio play-by-play broadcaster Tim Roye. The longtime Golden State announcer has covered each of the last three NBA Finals for the team, including two title runs by the Warriors.

Pelicans.com: Golden State put together another excellent regular season, winning 58 games, but based on the Warriors’ lofty standards, some NBA observers wondered if there was reason for concern when they closed the regular season just 10-10. Did most or all of those potential concerns go away based on the 4-1 series victory vs. San Antonio, or is there still reason to believe Golden State must improve its performance in order to make another Finals trip?

Roye: Well, there is always room for improvement but I think some of the concerns were answered by the way the Warriors defended in Round 1. It was a very strange year, and the last quarter of the season was filled with injuries. As a result, they had to raise their level vs San Antonio and the Spurs were the perfect team for the Warriors to play. They make you pay for every mistake and they are so physical and demanding. If the Warriors are to make a Finals run, they have to have few turnovers and defend like they can.

Pelicans.com: Aside from Stephen Curry missing a big chunk of games in March and April due to injury, were there any other notable reasons why the Warriors had one of their roughest stretches in recent years? Was it partly based on the regular season sometimes lacking urgency for teams that have consistently gone deep into the postseason (Cleveland is another example)?

Roye: Absolutely, motivation was a problem and mental fatigue was another. Coach Kerr was aware of this having gone through it himself as a player on the great Chicago teams and he warned of this possibility in October. I think it is extremely difficult to ask a team to be ready for a game in January when they know they will be judged in May and June. There is also the factor of being the defending champion and getting everyone's “A” game as the opponents are always ready and fired up to play.

Pelicans.com: From your perspective, what are you most looking forward to about this New Orleans-Golden State second-round series?

Roye: I think this will be a highly entertaining playoff series with fast tempo and high-scoring fun featuring some of the best the game has to offer, from KD to AD, from the Splash Brothers plus Draymond to Rondo, Mirotic and Holiday. I think this will be a series that the fans will love and talk about for years.

Pelicans.com: Based on the team’s extreme success and popularity in recent years, people often forget that Golden State experienced a very rough 15-year stretch starting in the mid-1990s. What has the experience been like for you in recent years, to where you now see legions of Warriors fans in every arena around the league?

Roye: We were not very good for a long time. Even with this incredible five-year run, my overall record with the Dubs is below .500. It used to be, on the road, that if I saw a fan with Warriors gear in the stands I would go over and say hi. Now, we have fans inside the hotel, outside the hotel and showing up at every arena in the NBA. It’s absolutely crazy and I now have a sense of what it might be like to travel with the Rolling Stones or with the Jordan Bulls.

Pelicans.com: Which Warriors player(s) is your team’s best interviewee(s)?

Roye: Stephen Curry is one of the most polite human beings that I have ever met and he is wonderful to speak with both on and off mike. He is gracious with his time and goes above and beyond when asked to speak with Warriors Radio and he has opinions about the world around him. Former New Orleans standout David West is another thoughtful, sensitive man who can speak on the pick-and-roll as well as the struggles of daily life in our country and beyond.

Pelicans.com: Which Warriors players tend to be the most entertaining or effective users of social media? (Editor’s note to Pelicans fans: Do not take this as an invitation to troll Golden State players …)

Roye: I would say JaVale McGee, he is funny, uses Twitter well and his Parking Lot Chronicles on YouTube are a must watch.

Pelicans.com: Which Warriors player is most underrated from your team in terms of perhaps having a unique or interesting personality that a casual fan may not realize?

Roye: Klay Thompson. He has a great sense of humor and has the perfect demeanor for an NBA player. He never gets too high or too low but knows how to have fun in the offseason while being devoted to his dog, Rocco.

Pelicans.com: What’s one thing New Orleans fans and media members might be surprised to know about the Warriors?

Roye: It’s the best locker room I have ever worked with in any sport. They are very unselfish to a man as no one really cares who scores or who gets the headlines and when you combine that with their professional attitude, it’s a great combination. They look like they roll the ball out and fire up shots at will, but the work that goes on behind the scenes is what makes them great.