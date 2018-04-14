Rival Report: TrailBlazers.com digital reporter Casey Holdahl

PORTLAND – Their home games generally air at 9 p.m. Central time, so unless you’re an avid NBA League Pass watcher and don’t need to wake up early the next morning, as a Pelicans fan you probably aren’t overly familiar with the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans’ first-round opponent. To remedy that problem, Pelicans.com enlisted the help of TrailBlazers.com writer Casey Holdahl, who covers the Northwest Division team all season long, at home and away games. Holdahl took time out of his busy preparations for Saturday’s series opener to field a few questions about the Damian Lillard-led Blazers:

Pelicans.com: It seems like every summer NBA analysts project Portland to finish worse in the conference standings than where the Trail Blazers wind up placing. For example, USA Today projected them as a No. 8 seed and various other outlets had similar predictions. Any theories on why the third-seeded Blazers seem to be perennially underrated by national media?

Holdahl: While it would be nice if those who cover the NBA would stop writing off the Trail Blazers before the start of the season, the team seems to thrive on it, as professional athletes are wont to do, so perhaps it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

As for the reasons, I think part of it is just the nature of playing in the Pacific Northwest, which, despite being a lowkey hotbed for hoops, doesn’t really draw much attention on the national stage. But the main issue seems to be that many seem to think a team with a starting backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, players whose respective skills significantly overlap, can only go so far. But after finishing the 2017-18 season Top 10 in defensive efficiency, it’ll be interesting to read what the reason is NEXT season for why the Trail Blazers can’t possibly compete in the Western Conference.

Pelicans.com: Another common trait of Portland in recent years is it always seems to improve as the season progresses, emerging as a dangerous second-half team. Why do the Blazers often appear to hit their stride after the All-Star break?

Holdahl: In previous seasons, the Trail Blazers have ended the year with a much easier schedule than when they started, so typically the theory regarding their late-season runs is that they’re getting fat by beating the teams they should beat after the All-Star break.

But that wasn’t the case this season. With a much more difficult schedule after the break in 2017-18, both in terms of opponents and road games, the notion was that they’d need to stack wins early in the season to prepare for a difficult stretch run. But the team once again struggled, at least relative to their own expectations, in the first two months of the season despite playing a home-heavy schedule, leading some (myself included) to wonder if they’d be able to make the same kind of playoff push this season as they did last season. But they actually topped how they finished the 2016-17 season this time around, going on a 13-game winning streak to separate themselves from the middle of the Western Conference playoff pack.

As for the why, most of it can be attributed to Damian Lillard and his habit of turning it on in the second half of the season. The improved play of Jusuf Nurkic, who for some reason had a near impossible time finishing at the rim during the first two months of the season, also played a large factor in Portland’s post All-Star run this season.

Pelicans.com: Which Trail Blazers player(s) is your team’s best interviewee(s)?

Holdahl: As with most locker rooms, it depends slightly on what it is you’re trying to get. Damian Lillard is a great all-around interview. Always gives thoughtful answers, rarely turns down an interview, isn’t afraid to speak his mind even when it might raise a few eyebrows and has a ridiculously detailed memory when it comes to things that happen on the court.

Evan Turner gives some of the funniest answers on most non-basketball related topics, and Ed Davis is the guy to go to if you want a savvy vet perspective on what’s going on in the locker room.

Pelicans.com: Which Trail Blazers players tend to be the most entertaining or effective users of social media? (Editor’s note to Pelicans fans: Do not take this as an invitation to troll Portland players …)

Holdahl: Both Evan Turner and CJ McCollum tend to be the most savage in terms of their social media presence. Damian Lillard, thanks in large part to the folks at Goodwin, has something of a social media empire, though he mostly talks boxing and posts baby pictures these days.

Pelicans.com: Which Trail Blazers player is most underrated from your team in terms of perhaps having a unique or interesting personality that a casual fan may not realize?

Holdahl: I’d say Evan Turner, though I think most people, at least those who care, know he’s a guy who doesn’t shy away from being himself. Jusuf Nurkić can be a little difficult to understand at first, but once you figure out how to listen to him, he’s just as weird as anyone on the team.

Pelicans.com: What’s one thing New Orleans fans and media members might be surprised to know about the Trail Blazers?

Holdahl: We have our own roast of Stumptown Coffee, our own flavor of Brew Dr.Kombucha and a keg of beer after games made exclusively for the team.