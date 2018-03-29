Rajon Rondo questionable to play at Cleveland due to right wrist injury

CLEVELAND – At 45-30, Cleveland has already locked up a playoff spot, while New Orleans (43-32) hopes to do likewise in the near future. But the two teams haven’t always looked like postseason-caliber squads in 2017-18 when they’ve been without Kevin Love and Rajon Rondo, respectively. The Cavaliers are 32-21 when Love plays this season, but 13-9 if he’s sidelined, while the Pelicans are only 7-10 when Rondo sits (an excellent 36-22 with the point guard in uniform). After helping lead New Orleans to a rare back-to-back-to-back home sweep last week, a right wrist sprain kept Rondo from suiting up in recent losses to Houston and Portland.

The Cavs and Pelicans could again be without those key players in Friday’s interconference matchup at Quicken Loans Arena (ESPN, 7 p.m. Central). Love is in the NBA’s concussion protocol, while Rondo’s status is also uncertain. He was listed as questionable Thursday.

“We’re not sure,” Pelicans third-year head coach Alvin Gentry said after Thursday’s practice, when asked if Rondo will play against the Cavaliers. “We’ll test it tomorrow and see where he is. Then we’ll make a decision. I couldn’t tell you either way right now (if Rondo is going to play).”

One positive for New Orleans is that after briefly leaving Tuesday’s game vs. the Trail Blazers, Anthony Davis (ankle) appears to be OK. He was not even listed on the team’s official injury report.

“I think he’s fine,” Gentry said of Davis.

New Orleans had seen decreased ball movement in several of the games Rondo has missed, including totaling just 18 and 19 in Rondo-less March defeats to Houston. However, the Pelicans managed 28 assists vs. Portland, with Jrue Holiday sliding over to point guard and dishing out 11 dimes. Rondo has been part of why New Orleans has been one of the NBA’s most improved teams offensively, jumping to 11th in efficiency (107.2 points per 100 possessions, via NBA.com) after placing just 26th last season (103.3). Cleveland is fifth in the league in offensive efficiency this season (110.5), but only second-worst on the defensive end (109.6). The other three teams in the bottom four of defensive rankings (Phoenix, Sacramento and Chicago) are all headed to the lottery.