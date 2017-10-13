Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
Preseason postgame recap: Grizzlies 142, Pelicans 101
Pelicans open regular season Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Memphis
Pelicans (1-3), Grizzlies (3-2)
MEMPHIS – The New Orleans Pelicans ended their four-game preseason slate with a 142-101 loss to the Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum on Friday, Oct. 13. The Pelicans' starters got extended playing time in the first half but all but forward Dante Cunningham stayed on the bench in the second half.
The Pelicans will return to Memphis for the regular-season opener Wednesday, Oct. 18 before opening their home slate Friday, Oct. 20 vs. the defending world champion Golden State Warriors.
Guard Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans in the first half with 14 points while big men DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis added nine and seven points, respectively.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
When Memphis guard Mike Conley made a layup with 9:34 to play in the third quarter to give the Grizzlies a 30-point lead, 84-54. Conley finished with 19 points in limited action.
PELICANS PLAYER UPDATES
Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins left the game in the second quarter with a slight limp but re-entered the game later that period. ...
Forward Dante Cunningham was the only regular Pelicans starter on the court when the second half started. Coach Alvin Gentry said he wasn't planning on playing his starters too long in the final game of the preseason. ...
Pelicans swingman Tony Allen received a nice ovation from the FedEx Forum crowd when he was introduced in the second quarter. Allen, a key member of the Grizzlies for seven seasons, did not play Friday night.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 for 5: Memphis rookie Dillon Brooks made all five of his 3-point attempts in the first half as the Grizzlies made a sizzling 64.7 percent in the first half.
23.1: The Pelicans' shooting percentage from 3-point range in the first half. One of the reasons Memphis led by 24 points at halftime.
4-1: New Orleans grabbed an early three-point lead to start the game but after that it was all Memphis.
Coach Gentry post-game 10-13-17
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks during post-game after the New Orleans Pelicans v. Memphis Grizzlies preseason game on October 13, 2017.
Preseason Game 4: Pelicans at Grizzlies 10/13/17
Diallo Drive and Dunk
Pelicans Cheick Diallo flies down the lane for the slam.
Cunningham on the Reverse
Pelicans Jordan Crawford dishes to Dante Cunningham for the reverse.
Cousins Protects the Paint
Pelicans DeMarcus Cousins defends the basket against the Grizzlies on the road.
Holiday Scoop and Score
Pelicans Jrue Holiday cuts down the lane and knocks it down off the glass.
