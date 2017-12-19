Postgame recap: Wizards 116, Pelicans 106
Wizards (17-14), Pelicans (15-16)
WASHINGTON – As soon as New Orleans got back in Tuesday’s game after falling behind big early, Washington responded emphatically, regaining a large cushion. In a seesaw game, the Wizards went up by 25 points in the first half, but the Pelicans clawed back into a tie only a few minutes into the third quarter. From there, Washington dominated, winning the third quarter by a 32-15 tally, en route to a convincing interconference victory.
Anthony Davis led the New Orleans offense with 37 points, going 14 of 15 from the foul line.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
New Orleans misfired on two straight three-point attempts, then Washington collected the rebound and took advantage of a 4-on-3, resulting in a Mike Scott dunk with 7:36 left. The Scott slam gave the Wizards a 100-80 lead.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Davis’ repeated trips to the charity stripe in the second quarter were a key to New Orleans rallying from a terrible start and making it tight briefly. Unfortunately, Davis banged up his right wrist and missed the early part of the third quarter, when Washington was able to regain control and never relinquish it.
QUOTES TO NOTE
“I thought, once again, we’re kind of singing the same song every night. We look at our turnovers and, you know we have 16 for 25 points. It’s hard to beat a team, especially of that caliber if you’re going to turn the ball over 16 times because, you know, some of those times you’re putting the ball in John Wall’s hand and you're not going to be able to contain him, especially when they’re live turnovers.” – Alvin Gentry on turnovers again being a major issue for the Pelicans
“No effort man. That team (Washington) came out and just wanted it more. I felt like we just kind of went through the motions as a team and they just wanted it more, period.” – DeMarcus Cousins (26 points, 13 rebounds) on the loss
BY THE NUMBERS
5/20: New Orleans three-point shooting. After an incredible run to open the month, the Pelicans had a rare off night from long distance.
40-14: Pelicans advantage in attempts from the foul line. Despite that massive edge, the Wizards won partly because they shot much better from the field (50 percent) and three-point range (14 of 35). The three-point accuracy was aided greatly by the hosts creating open looks off NOLA turnovers.
Pelicans vs. Wizards Postgame: E'Twaun Moore 12-19-17
E'Twaun Moore speaks to the media following the Pelicans' loss to the Wizards.
Game 31: Pelicans at Wizards 12/19/17
Pelicans vs. Wizards Postgame: E'Twaun Moore 12-19-17
E'Twaun Moore speaks to the media following the Pelicans' loss to the Wizards.
| 01:15
Pelicans vs. Wizards Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 12-19-17
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' game versus the Washington Wizards.
| 03:26
Anthony Davis with 37 points vs. Wizards
Anthony Davis scored a game-high 37 points in a losing effort to the Washington Wizards
| 01:52
DeMarcus Cousins scores 26 vs Wizards
DeMarcus Cousins put up 26 points and 13 rebounds as the Pelicans fall short to the Washington Wizards.
| 01:25
Anthony Davis with 11 Points in the 4th Quarter
Anthony Davis returned after injuring his wrist to continue his game high scoring.
| 00:46
Anthony Davis with 12 in the 2nd Quarter
Anthony Davis did work in the 2nd quarter, scoring 22 at half and keeping the Pelicans close.
| 00:37
Anthony Davis with the put-back dunk
Anthony Davis cleans up with the dunk
| 00:12
DeMarcus Cousins with 11 Points in the 1st Quarter
DeMarcus had a strong 1st quarter, eventually finishing the half with 16 points.
| 00:47
Pelicans Shootaround: Anthony Davis 12-19-17
Anthony Davis talks about tonight's match up against the Washington Wizards.
| 03:00
Pelicans Practice: Anthony Davis 12-18-17
Forward Anthony Davis speaks with the media before the Pelicans take off on a three-game road trip starting in Washington D.C. against the Wizards on December 19, 2017.
| 02:55
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 12-18-17
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks with the media before the Pelicans take off on a three-game road trip starting in Washington D.C. against the Wizards on December 19, 2017.
| 07:20
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 12-18-17
Guard Jrue Holiday speaks with the media before the Pelicans take off on a three-game road trip starting in Washington D.C. against the Wizards on December 19, 2017.
| 04:53