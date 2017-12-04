Postgame recap: Warriors 125, Pelicans 115
Warriors (19-6), Pelicans (12-12)
A valiant New Orleans effort against the defending NBA champions – one that was put forth without injured All-Star Anthony Davis – came up short down the stretch Monday, with Golden State taking over in the final minutes. The Pelicans built a 20-point lead at halftime, but the Warriors surged back quickly in the third quarter, going on a huge run to rapidly slice their deficit.
Jrue Holiday (34 points) played perhaps his best game of 2017-18, but it wasn’t quite enough as Golden State turned its 20-point hole into a double-figure lead by crunch time of the fourth quarter. New Orleans led 105-104 with 4:51 remaining, but the Warriors went on a 14-3 run to go up 118-108 at 2:11.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Stephen Curry sank two free throws after a brief fracas between the two teams, giving Golden State a 120-110 lead with 1:14 remaining. On the play that led to those foul shots, DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant were sent to the showers with simultaneous ejections, both picking up their second technical foul of Monday’s game.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Holiday was phenomenal for stretches Monday, getting so hot from the perimeter and on other shots that he went into heat-check mode a few times. Holiday netted a season-high-tying 34 points, going 13/21 from the field. He also grabbed six rebounds and handed out four assists, though much of the playmaking responsibility went to Rajon Rondo (11 assists, including 10 in the first half). Holiday has been very productive recently, scoring 20-plus points three times in the last five games.
QUOTES TO NOTE
“That’s the only way you can line up and play against the world champs. You’ve got to have your perimeter players play great. E’Twaun (Moore) and Jrue were both great. And some other guys, like Darius (Miller), when we needed a few baskets, seemed to come up with them.” – Alvin Gentry on the play of his guards and wings. Moore set a career high with 27 points
“We got a little stagnant. To win the game, in the second half, we needed to do the same thing we did in the first half.” – Moore on the change between halves
“Be aggressive and try to make plays. Get stops on defense. I feel like we let (Golden State) back in the game too easily, (because) we didn’t get enough stops.” – Moore on what’s important for the Pelicans while playing without Davis
"I keep telling our guys, as bad as this loss is, what we keep proving is that we have the ability to play extended minutes with the world champs. We have to now find a way to not do it for 32 or 36 minutes, but for 48." - Gentry on having three losses vs. Golden State in which New Orleans held significant leads
BY THE NUMBERS
21: New Orleans turnovers, a number Gentry deemed was far too high against Golden State. It’s probably too many vs. any NBA team, but particularly the opportunistic Warriors, who turned those into 29 points and scored 35 fast-break points.
3: Consecutive games the Pelicans have made at least 15 three-pointers, after they were 16/39 on Monday from the arc. Prior to these three games, New Orleans had never made 15-plus treys two games in a row in its 15-year team history.
9/15: New Orleans foul shooting. Cousins, who was involved in many physical plays at both ends of the floor, surprisingly only took four free throws.
3: Zatarain’s is donating meals to the Second Harvest Food Bank for every Pelicans dunk at home games this season. New Orleans threw down three slams vs. Golden State.
Pelicans v. Warriors postgame: Jrue Holiday 12-04-17
Jrue Holiday speaks to the media after New Orleans Pelicans v. Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center on December 4, 2017.
Game 24: Pelicans vs Warriors 12/4/17
| 04:18
Pelicans v. Warriors postgame: E'Twaun Moore 12-04-17
E'Twaun Moore speaks to the media after New Orleans Pelicans v. Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center on December 4, 2017.
| 01:42
Jrue Holiday with 34 points vs Warriors
Jrue Holiday had a great performance against the Golden State Warriors, scoring 34 points.
| 02:00
E'Twaun Moore scores 27 vs Warriors
E'Twaun Moore shot 61.1% from the field and went 5-6 from behind the arc, good for 27 points.
| 01:56
DeMarcus Cousins with 19 points and 5 steals
DeMarcus Cousins scored 19 points with 5 steals, 3 blocks, 7 assists, and 11 rebounds vs the Golden State Warriors.
| 01:58
DeMarcus Cousins with the big block
DeMarcus Cousins gets his 3rd block of the night.
| 00:13
Darius Miller with the And-1 from downtown
Darius Miller converts the 4 point play vs the Golden State Warriors.
| 00:15
Omer Asik with the strong dunk
Omer Asik joins the dunk party with a strong finish of the Jrue Holiday assist.
| 00:15
Boogie runs the floor and finds E'Twaun Moore for 3
DeMarcus Cousins runs the floor and finds E'Twaun Moore in the corner for 3 against the Golden State Warriors.
| 00:19
Rondo with the steal and assist
Rondo gets the steal and pushes it up court to find a trailing E'Twaun Moore for the dunk against the Golden State Warriors.
| 00:22
Cousins steals and dishes to Jrue for the dunk
DeMarcus Cousins steals the inbound pass and finds Jrue Holiday fro the dunk against the Golden State Warriors.
| 00:23
DeMarcus Cousins with the huge block
DeMarcus Cousins gets the block before the Pelicans run the floor to find E'Twaun Moore for 3.
| 00:22
Pelicans v. Warriors Pregame: Anthony Davis 12-04-17
Anthony Davis speaks to the media pregame at Smoothie Kings Center on December 3, 2017.
| 03:20
Pelicans-Warriors 1st Half Highlights
Pelicans won the 1st half 69-49 against the Golden State Warriors.
| 03:58
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Alvin Gentry 12-4-17
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's home game vs the Golden State Warriors
| 08:56