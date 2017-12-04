Postgame recap: Warriors 125, Pelicans 115

Warriors (19-6), Pelicans (12-12)

A valiant New Orleans effort against the defending NBA champions – one that was put forth without injured All-Star Anthony Davis – came up short down the stretch Monday, with Golden State taking over in the final minutes. The Pelicans built a 20-point lead at halftime, but the Warriors surged back quickly in the third quarter, going on a huge run to rapidly slice their deficit.

Jrue Holiday (34 points) played perhaps his best game of 2017-18, but it wasn’t quite enough as Golden State turned its 20-point hole into a double-figure lead by crunch time of the fourth quarter. New Orleans led 105-104 with 4:51 remaining, but the Warriors went on a 14-3 run to go up 118-108 at 2:11.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Stephen Curry sank two free throws after a brief fracas between the two teams, giving Golden State a 120-110 lead with 1:14 remaining. On the play that led to those foul shots, DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant were sent to the showers with simultaneous ejections, both picking up their second technical foul of Monday’s game.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Holiday was phenomenal for stretches Monday, getting so hot from the perimeter and on other shots that he went into heat-check mode a few times. Holiday netted a season-high-tying 34 points, going 13/21 from the field. He also grabbed six rebounds and handed out four assists, though much of the playmaking responsibility went to Rajon Rondo (11 assists, including 10 in the first half). Holiday has been very productive recently, scoring 20-plus points three times in the last five games.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“That’s the only way you can line up and play against the world champs. You’ve got to have your perimeter players play great. E’Twaun (Moore) and Jrue were both great. And some other guys, like Darius (Miller), when we needed a few baskets, seemed to come up with them.” – Alvin Gentry on the play of his guards and wings. Moore set a career high with 27 points

“We got a little stagnant. To win the game, in the second half, we needed to do the same thing we did in the first half.” – Moore on the change between halves

“Be aggressive and try to make plays. Get stops on defense. I feel like we let (Golden State) back in the game too easily, (because) we didn’t get enough stops.” – Moore on what’s important for the Pelicans while playing without Davis

"I keep telling our guys, as bad as this loss is, what we keep proving is that we have the ability to play extended minutes with the world champs. We have to now find a way to not do it for 32 or 36 minutes, but for 48." - Gentry on having three losses vs. Golden State in which New Orleans held significant leads

BY THE NUMBERS

21: New Orleans turnovers, a number Gentry deemed was far too high against Golden State. It’s probably too many vs. any NBA team, but particularly the opportunistic Warriors, who turned those into 29 points and scored 35 fast-break points.

3: Consecutive games the Pelicans have made at least 15 three-pointers, after they were 16/39 on Monday from the arc. Prior to these three games, New Orleans had never made 15-plus treys two games in a row in its 15-year team history.

9/15: New Orleans foul shooting. Cousins, who was involved in many physical plays at both ends of the floor, surprisingly only took four free throws.

3: Zatarain’s is donating meals to the Second Harvest Food Bank for every Pelicans dunk at home games this season. New Orleans threw down three slams vs. Golden State.