Postgame recap: Warriors 110, Pelicans 95

Warriors (15-5), Pelicans (11-9)

OAKLAND – New Orleans went up by 14 in the first quarter, but as often happens at Oracle Arena, Golden State surged back, eventually taking a lead of 16 points. The Warriors kept the Pelicans at arm’s length for much of the second half, handing New Orleans a defeat in the second game of a weekend road back-to-back.

Seeking its first victory over the recent two-time NBA champions since late in the 2014-15 regular season, New Orleans raced to a 31-17 edge Saturday after a period. Cold-shooting Golden State shook off a rare below-average night from the arc, taking advantage of Pelicans turnovers to eventually create some separation on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Stephen Curry made an acrobatic layup with just under two minutes left, giving Golden State a 10-point lead. Curry struggled from three-point range Saturday, but still managed to burn New Orleans with timely baskets in the second half. New Orleans subbed in deep reserve Cheick Diallo at 1:13 left, acknowledging Golden State was on its way to a victory.

