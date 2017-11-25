Postgame recap: Warriors 110, Pelicans 95
Warriors (15-5), Pelicans (11-9)
OAKLAND – New Orleans went up by 14 in the first quarter, but as often happens at Oracle Arena, Golden State surged back, eventually taking a lead of 16 points. The Warriors kept the Pelicans at arm’s length for much of the second half, handing New Orleans a defeat in the second game of a weekend road back-to-back.
Seeking its first victory over the recent two-time NBA champions since late in the 2014-15 regular season, New Orleans raced to a 31-17 edge Saturday after a period. Cold-shooting Golden State shook off a rare below-average night from the arc, taking advantage of Pelicans turnovers to eventually create some separation on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Stephen Curry made an acrobatic layup with just under two minutes left, giving Golden State a 10-point lead. Curry struggled from three-point range Saturday, but still managed to burn New Orleans with timely baskets in the second half. New Orleans subbed in deep reserve Cheick Diallo at 1:13 left, acknowledging Golden State was on its way to a victory.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis carried New Orleans’ offensive attack in the first and second halves, respectively. Holiday started red-hot and joined E’Twaun Moore in staking the Pelicans to a rapid double-digit advantage, despite quiet first quarters from Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. After intermission, New Orleans frequently ran things through Davis, who totaled 30 points and 14 rebounds. Holiday finished with 24 points and six assists, surpassing his 2017-18 scoring average in the first quarter.
QUOTES TO NOTE
“I thought we started the game the right way, and we were playing the way you have to play against that team if you want to have any chance of beating them. Good ball movement, not turning the ball over, good spacing. We did all of that, and I thought we did a good job defensively. Then we got away from all of that.” – Alvin Gentry on the game changing drastically after the first quarter-plus
“Our defense kind of dropped. (The Warriors) got a bunch of shots in transition, (due to) a couple defensive breakdowns. They made us pay.” – Davis on the momentum change that led to Golden State eventually taking command
BY THE NUMBERS
17: New Orleans turnovers, leading to 20 Golden State points. The Warriors actually squandered many chances early in the game off Pelicans miscues, but later converted frequently.
23: Golden State second-chance points. Particularly in the second half, the Warriors were quicker to loose balls and caroms off the rim, not allowing New Orleans to get out to shooters or cutters.
5: Blocks and personal fouls for Cousins. He and Davis helped keep Golden State from getting to the basket on drives by combining to reject seven shots, but foul trouble kept Cousins off the floor during some key spans.
