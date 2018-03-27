Postgame recap: Trail Blazers 107, Pelicans 103
BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS
Trail Blazers (46-28), Pelicans (43-32)
For once, New Orleans couldn’t pull off a victory in a hard-fought, closely-contested game. Portland secured a 107-103 road win Tuesday behind a huge fourth quarter from All-Star guard Damian Lillard. As a result, the third-place Trail Blazers narrowly defeated the fifth-place Pelicans, in a matchup that could reoccur in mid-April, during the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs.
It wasn’t all bad news Tuesday for New Orleans, which benefited from losses in other games by San Antonio and Denver. The Pelicans remained in fifth by virtue of the Spurs’ defeat at Washington.
Lillard finished with a game-high 41 points, scoring 20 of those during the final period. He erupted early in the fourth to push Portland into the lead, after it had trailed 75-71 through three quarters.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Lillard sank two free throws with 1.3 seconds left, giving Portland a two-possession margin at 107-103. Jrue Holiday gave New Orleans a chance to tie or take the lead with a spectacular block of Pat Connaughton on the previous possession, but E’Twaun Moore couldn’t knock down two straight three-point attempts that would’ve given the Pelicans the lead.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Shifting over to starting at point guard with Rajon Rondo (wrist) sidelined, Holiday posted the third triple-double of his career, registering 21 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. He also came up with highlight-reel blocks in crucial fourth-quarter situations, chasing down Lillard on a fast break, then stoning Connaughton at the rim on a dunk attempt. Had the Pelicans prevailed, Holiday’s swat of Connaughton would’ve been at the top of the list for most impactful plays of the entire season.
Meanwhile, Anthony Davis battled a second-half ankle sprain and carried the New Orleans offense for long stretches. Davis wound up with a stat-stuffing night of 36 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, six blocks and two steals.
QUOTES TO NOTE
“You can look at one stat, and that was the difference in the game – the offensive rebounding. We gave up 27 points on (Portland’s) offensive rebounding. Their best player has a good shooting night, but their second-best player goes 3/19. In those situations, we come up with stop after stop after stop, but it doesn’t matter if we’re giving the ball back and they’re putting the ball in the basket.” – Alvin Gentry on the Trail Blazers grabbing 17 offensive boards and scoring 27 second-chance points, including a critical putback by Al-Farouq Aminu in the final minute
“I was trying to call a timeout, but to be honest with you, we’re not going to get two better looks than that. We got two wide-open three-point shots with the guy we want shooting it. I think it was the right decision on their part, to play on. We got a good look, and then we got a great look.” – Gentry on Moore’s pair of three-point attempts to try to take a one-point lead in the waning seconds
“I knew with how crucial this game was, that he was going to play. I wasn’t really worried.” – Holiday after being asked if he was nervous when Davis went to the floor with a turned ankle
“We’ve got to rebound. I take it personally. I had a couple opportunities guarding Al-Farouq, where he got a sprint in there, tipping on a couple balls or get another possession for his team is huge. We’ve got to do a better job of getting that done.” – Solomon Hill on Portland winning the critical offensive rebounding battle, 17-11
BY THE NUMBERS
7-10: New Orleans record when Rondo is unavailable this season. The Pelicans are 36-22 when Rondo plays.
4/24: Pelicans three-point shooting, their worst performance of the season from beyond the arc.
20:45: Playing time for Hill, his season high since returning from a long-term hamstring injury. Hill had nine points, three rebounds and four assists.
Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 3-27-18
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the close loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Game 75: Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers 3/27/18
Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 3-27-18
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the close loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
| 05:12
Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3-27-18
Jrue Holiday talks about his triple double and his strong defensive performance tonight.
| 01:31
Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Postgame: Solomon Hill 3-27-18
Solomon Hill talks about his season-high performance against the Trail Blazers.
| 01:20
Anthony Davis Scores 36 vs. Blazers | March 27, 2018
Anthony Davis drops 36 points and grabs 14 rebounds but it still is not enough as the Pelicans lose to the Blazers.
| 00:02
Jrue Holiday Notches Triple-Double vs. Blazers | March 28, 2018
Jrue Holiday notches a triple-double in the Pelicans win over the Blazers with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.
| 00:02
GAME RECAP: Blazers 107, Pelicans 103
Damian Lillard goes off for 41 points and grabs nine rebounds to help the Blazers top the Pelicans 107-103.
| 00:02
Holiday's Monster Block
Pelicans Jrue Holiday runs down Damian Lillard for the huge rejection in crunch time.
| 00:21
Hill For Three
Jrue Holiday finds Soloman Hill in the corner to drill the triple.
| 00:00
Davis Reaches Back To Slam It Down
Anthony Davis drives inside from the three-point line and throws it down.
| 00:00
Anthony Davis Euro Steppin'
Pelicans Anthony Davis drives the lane and blows by the defense with the euro step.
| 00:23
Diallo Drive and One
After blocking the shot, Pelicans Cheick Diallo runs the floor for the finish and foul.
| 00:20
Moore lobs it to Davis
Pelicans E'Twaun Moore hits Anthony Davis for the alley-oop slam.
| 00:15
Clark cuts for the reverse
Pelicans Solomon Hill finds Ian Clark on the cut to the rim.
| 00:19
Davis Blocks Turner
Anthony Davis rises to get the block on Evan Turner from behind.
| 00:00