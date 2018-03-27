Postgame recap: Trail Blazers 107, Pelicans 103

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS

Trail Blazers (46-28), Pelicans (43-32)

For once, New Orleans couldn’t pull off a victory in a hard-fought, closely-contested game. Portland secured a 107-103 road win Tuesday behind a huge fourth quarter from All-Star guard Damian Lillard. As a result, the third-place Trail Blazers narrowly defeated the fifth-place Pelicans, in a matchup that could reoccur in mid-April, during the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs.

It wasn’t all bad news Tuesday for New Orleans, which benefited from losses in other games by San Antonio and Denver. The Pelicans remained in fifth by virtue of the Spurs’ defeat at Washington.

Lillard finished with a game-high 41 points, scoring 20 of those during the final period. He erupted early in the fourth to push Portland into the lead, after it had trailed 75-71 through three quarters.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Lillard sank two free throws with 1.3 seconds left, giving Portland a two-possession margin at 107-103. Jrue Holiday gave New Orleans a chance to tie or take the lead with a spectacular block of Pat Connaughton on the previous possession, but E’Twaun Moore couldn’t knock down two straight three-point attempts that would’ve given the Pelicans the lead.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Shifting over to starting at point guard with Rajon Rondo (wrist) sidelined, Holiday posted the third triple-double of his career, registering 21 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. He also came up with highlight-reel blocks in crucial fourth-quarter situations, chasing down Lillard on a fast break, then stoning Connaughton at the rim on a dunk attempt. Had the Pelicans prevailed, Holiday’s swat of Connaughton would’ve been at the top of the list for most impactful plays of the entire season.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis battled a second-half ankle sprain and carried the New Orleans offense for long stretches. Davis wound up with a stat-stuffing night of 36 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, six blocks and two steals.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“You can look at one stat, and that was the difference in the game – the offensive rebounding. We gave up 27 points on (Portland’s) offensive rebounding. Their best player has a good shooting night, but their second-best player goes 3/19. In those situations, we come up with stop after stop after stop, but it doesn’t matter if we’re giving the ball back and they’re putting the ball in the basket.” – Alvin Gentry on the Trail Blazers grabbing 17 offensive boards and scoring 27 second-chance points, including a critical putback by Al-Farouq Aminu in the final minute

“I was trying to call a timeout, but to be honest with you, we’re not going to get two better looks than that. We got two wide-open three-point shots with the guy we want shooting it. I think it was the right decision on their part, to play on. We got a good look, and then we got a great look.” – Gentry on Moore’s pair of three-point attempts to try to take a one-point lead in the waning seconds

“I knew with how crucial this game was, that he was going to play. I wasn’t really worried.” – Holiday after being asked if he was nervous when Davis went to the floor with a turned ankle

“We’ve got to rebound. I take it personally. I had a couple opportunities guarding Al-Farouq, where he got a sprint in there, tipping on a couple balls or get another possession for his team is huge. We’ve got to do a better job of getting that done.” – Solomon Hill on Portland winning the critical offensive rebounding battle, 17-11

BY THE NUMBERS

7-10: New Orleans record when Rondo is unavailable this season. The Pelicans are 36-22 when Rondo plays.

4/24: Pelicans three-point shooting, their worst performance of the season from beyond the arc.

20:45: Playing time for Hill, his season high since returning from a long-term hamstring injury. Hill had nine points, three rebounds and four assists.