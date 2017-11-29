Postgame recap: Timberwolves 120, Pelicans 102

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS

Timberwolves (13-9), Pelicans (11-10)

An early-game exit for one half of New Orleans’ All-Star big-man duo spelled big trouble for the Pelicans. Anthony Davis was ejected for the first time as a pro Wednesday with 4:11 left in the second quarter, leading to Minnesota expanding a three-point lead into a 13-point edge by halftime. Though New Orleans made a run to make things a bit interesting in the fourth quarter, Minnesota eventually regained its footing en route to a road victory. The Timberwolves opened and closed the month of November with bookend wins in the Smoothie King Center.

Davis piled up 17 points and five rebounds in only 18 minutes of action before heading to the locker room.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans cut Minnesota’s lead on the scoreboard to 10 in the fourth quarter, but fill-in starting Timberwolves point guard Tyus Jones sank a three-point shot, then converted a traditional three-point play, pushing the margin back up to 16. Not long after, some fans began heading for the parking lot.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

It’s tough to dwell much on individual performance after a game where the Pelicans tried to avoid dropping to 0-2 at home this season against a team close to them in the West standings and conversation, but Jrue Holiday finished with 27 points and five three-pointers. With Davis out in the second half, Holiday tallied 17 of those points.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“When we lost AD, that changed everything. He did exactly what we told him to do, take the ball strong to the basket. We tell our big guys to take the ball to the basket hard and try to create contact. I’ll leave it at that.” – Gentry on the momentum turning and a few Davis plays where he didn’t not get a foul call

“It was tough adjusting like that on the fly. Things like that happen. We should’ve done a better job regrouping, gathering ourselves and finishing the game as a team.” – DeMarcus Cousins on the fallout from the Davis ejection

“We took a (figurative) punch. We got back up. We kept fighting. Then we gained some momentum. Then once we got going, it was hard to shut us off. It was the way we were playing. And then that (Anthony Davis ejection) was a big play. It’s a hard game to officiate because of the size of DeMarcus (Cousins), Anthony and (Karl-Anthony Towns), and then you throw in (Gorgui) Dieng and Taj (Gibson)… it’s pretty physical in there. I thought KAT had some tough ones go against him as well. It’s not easy. You probably could call a foul on every play when any of those guys are matched up against each other. That was good fortune probably for us.” – Minnesota’s Tom Thibodeau on the Davis ejection and the win overall

BY THE NUMBERS

58.0: Minnesota shooting percentage from the field. The Timberwolves were also solid from three-poinr range and very accurate on free throws.

17: New Orleans turnovers, including 12 from starters.

7: Timberwolves in double digits, including 16 from Jones and 19 by Gorgui Dieng off the bench. Those Wolves entered Wednesday averaging 3.6 and 5.8 points, respectively.

5: Pelicans dunks. At every home game this season, Zatarain's will donate meals to the Second Harvest Food Bank for each New Orleans slam.