Postgame recap: Timberwolves 118, Pelicans 107
Timberwolves (33-22), Pelicans (28-24)
MINNEAPOLIS – Anthony Davis posted big individual numbers for a second straight night on New Orleans’ two-game Northwest Division road trip Saturday, but this time it wasn’t enough, as Minnesota capped a four-game season-series sweep of the Pelicans. Hosting a game on Super Bowl Eve in Minneapolis, the Timberwolves built a 22-point lead early and kept the visitors at a comfortable distance for the rest of the night.
In his debut with New Orleans, forward Nikola Mirotic contributed a double-double, consisting of 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Davis, who deposited 43 points Friday at Oklahoma City, this time notched 38 points before being taken out of the game with Minnesota in control late in the fourth quarter.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Minnesota ran out for a fast-break dunk after a New Orleans turnover, pushing its lead to 114-99 with 3:35 remaining. With just under two minutes left, New Orleans subbed in deep reserve Charles Cooke, still down by double digits, and took Davis out of the game after his 38-9 performance.
Mirotic on the Driving Reverse
Pelicans Cheick Diallo hustles on the second chance play, feeding Nikola Mirotic for the driving reverse layup.
Game 52: Pelicans at Timberwolves 2/3/18
Back-to-Back for Three-Kola
Pelicans Nikola Mirotic knocks down back to back triples against the Timberwolves to close the gap.
Davis Hits Off-Balance Jumper
Pelicans Anthony Davis drive and knocks down the off-balanced shot in the lane.
Mirotic on the Break
Pelicans Nikola Mirotic picks up the tipped pass and pushes it up the floor for the bucket.
Dunkin' Davis
Pelicans Jrue Holiday finds Anthony Davis running the floor for the fast break slam.
Anthony Davis Scores 19 in the First Quarter
Pelicans Anthony Davis gets it working early against the Timberwolves for 19 points in the first quarter.
Davis Follow-Up Slam
Pelicans Anthony Davis follows up the missed shot with a one-handed jam.
Davis Adjusts on the Alley-Oop
Pelicans Anthony Davis runs the floor and adjusts for the lay-up off the alley-oop pass from Rajon Rondo.
Pregame Interview with Jen Hale and Nikola Mirotić
Fox Sports New Orleans sideline reporter Jen Hale sits down pregame with Nikola Mirotić for his first interview as a Pelican.
GameTime: Mirotic's Role in New Orleans
Nikola Mirotic was moved to New Orleans from Chicago and the GameTime crew breaks down what to expect from him on his new team.
