Postgame recap: Timberwolves 116, Pelicans 98

Timberwolves (25-16), Pelicans (19-19)

MINNEAPOLIS – For a third time over the past two months of the regular season, Minnesota posted a victory over New Orleans. Saturday’s matchup was by far the least competitive of the three. The Timberwolves raced to a big first-half lead, going up by 21 at intermission, then extended it to 30-plus midway through the third quarter. The Western Conference’s current fourth-place team nearly reached the century mark entering the final 12 minutes, building a 98-71 lead in a dominant performance.

In November, the Timberwolves prevailed in the Crescent City by margins of six and 18 points.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Minnesota established itself as the more aggressive team from the outset, grabbing more loose balls and outhustling New Orleans at both ends of the floor. The Wolves’ 28-18 edge in rebounding during the first half was one of many statistics that reflected the home team’s edge in determination, despite Minnesota playing the second game of a back-to-back.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

In 39 minutes of work, DeMarcus Cousins posted 23 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. He also shot 6/11 from the field, the rare Pelicans player who turned in an efficient night offensively.