Postgame recap: Timberwolves 104, Pelicans 98

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Nov 01, 2017

Timberwolves (5-3), Pelicans (3-5)

New Orleans’ two All-Star bigs combined to score 59 points and grab 19 rebounds. Minnesota’s budding frontcourt star – who figures to appear in many future All-Star Games – had a night to forget, with two points and five rebounds. Still, behind a vastly improved and deeper roster overall, the Timberwolves managed to lead for much of Wednesday’s matchup and made plays in the clutch to post a road win. Minnesota marquee summer trade acquisition Jimmy Butler made the biggest shot of the game, converting a difficult three-point play on an off-balance jump shot with 34 seconds left, breaking a 98-all tie. Despite Karl-Anthony Towns being in persistent foul trouble and only scoring one basket, the Timberwolves prevailed, with six other players picking up the slack and delivering double-digit scoring.

DeMarcus Cousins tallied 35 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Pelicans; fellow perennial All-Star big Anthony Davis notched 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

The Pelicans committed a costly turnover on a bad pass in the final 30 seconds while trailing by three points, followed by Butler sinking a free throw to make it a two-possession game at 102-98 with 19 seconds left. New Orleans came up empty in its final attempts to score, not getting many high-percentage looks.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Cousins equaled his career high by sinking five three-pointers (oddly, he’s made exactly five treys six times in the NBA, all since last season). The three-time All-Star also went 10/10 from the foul line and finished with six steals and three blocks. The lone blemish was his eight turnovers, part of NOLA’s 19 miscues as a team.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“They made plays (in crunch time) and we didn’t. When you’re in a close game like that, that’s usually the difference.” – Alvin Gentry on the final minutes. In the final 2:22, Minnesota held an 8-2 scoring edge after a tie at 96

“We took 31 (three-pointers) and probably 28 of them were good looks. They were shots you had to knock down.” – Gentry on the Pelicans’ perimeter shooting, which finished 8/31

“We were trying to play uphill in that second half. We ended up playing well in that entire second half, but we had a lot of turnovers in the first half that got (Minnesota) easy transition points.” – Davis on being behind on the scoreboard most of Wednesday

BY THE NUMBERS

47-38: Minnesota rebounding advantage, led by 11 boards from Taj Gibson.

22:34: Minutes played by Towns, who didn’t score until a key follow-dunk in the fourth quarter.

2/16: Pelicans three-point shooting in the second half, including going 0/4 in the final period.


