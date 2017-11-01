Postgame recap: Timberwolves 104, Pelicans 98
Timberwolves (5-3), Pelicans (3-5)
New Orleans’ two All-Star bigs combined to score 59 points and grab 19 rebounds. Minnesota’s budding frontcourt star – who figures to appear in many future All-Star Games – had a night to forget, with two points and five rebounds. Still, behind a vastly improved and deeper roster overall, the Timberwolves managed to lead for much of Wednesday’s matchup and made plays in the clutch to post a road win. Minnesota marquee summer trade acquisition Jimmy Butler made the biggest shot of the game, converting a difficult three-point play on an off-balance jump shot with 34 seconds left, breaking a 98-all tie. Despite Karl-Anthony Towns being in persistent foul trouble and only scoring one basket, the Timberwolves prevailed, with six other players picking up the slack and delivering double-digit scoring.
DeMarcus Cousins tallied 35 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Pelicans; fellow perennial All-Star big Anthony Davis notched 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
The Pelicans committed a costly turnover on a bad pass in the final 30 seconds while trailing by three points, followed by Butler sinking a free throw to make it a two-possession game at 102-98 with 19 seconds left. New Orleans came up empty in its final attempts to score, not getting many high-percentage looks.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Cousins equaled his career high by sinking five three-pointers (oddly, he’s made exactly five treys six times in the NBA, all since last season). The three-time All-Star also went 10/10 from the foul line and finished with six steals and three blocks. The lone blemish was his eight turnovers, part of NOLA’s 19 miscues as a team.
QUOTES TO NOTE
“They made plays (in crunch time) and we didn’t. When you’re in a close game like that, that’s usually the difference.” – Alvin Gentry on the final minutes. In the final 2:22, Minnesota held an 8-2 scoring edge after a tie at 96
“We took 31 (three-pointers) and probably 28 of them were good looks. They were shots you had to knock down.” – Gentry on the Pelicans’ perimeter shooting, which finished 8/31
“We were trying to play uphill in that second half. We ended up playing well in that entire second half, but we had a lot of turnovers in the first half that got (Minnesota) easy transition points.” – Davis on being behind on the scoreboard most of Wednesday
BY THE NUMBERS
47-38: Minnesota rebounding advantage, led by 11 boards from Taj Gibson.
22:34: Minutes played by Towns, who didn’t score until a key follow-dunk in the fourth quarter.
2/16: Pelicans three-point shooting in the second half, including going 0/4 in the final period.
Anthony Davis speaks to the media after New Orleans Pelicans v. Minnesota Timberwolves at the Smoothie King Center on November 1, 2017.
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-1-17
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's home game vs the Minnesota Timberwolves
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Postgame: Tony Allen 11-1-17
Tony Allen speaks to the media after New Orleans Pelicans v. Minnesota Timberwolves at the Smoothie King Center on November 1, 2017.
Cousins and Davis Combine for 59
Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins Do It Big and combine for 59 points against the Timberwolves
Boogie to Davis for the Slam
DeMarcus Cousins passes to Davis off the wing for the slam
Boogie Takes Over in the Paint
DeMarcus Cousins finishes with a strong move in the paint
Allen with Steal and Strong Finish
Tony Allen steals the ball and takes it coast to coast for the strong finish
Holiday to Davis on the Pick-and-Roll
Jrue Holiday gets it to Anthony Davis on the pick and roll for the jam
Boogie Continues to Hit Beyond the Arc
DeMarcus Cousins hits another three putting him at 5-8 (63%)
Davis Attacks the Rim
Anthony Davis shows off his handles and ability to get to the basket
AD to Holiday on the break
Anthony Davis comes up with the loose ball and throws it ahead to Jrue Holiday
Big to Big for 2
Anthony Davis takes it up the floor and gives it to Boogie in the paint for a quick two
