Postgame recap: Thunder 109, Pelicans 104

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 01, 2018

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS

Thunder (45-33), Pelicans (43-34)

What little breathing room New Orleans had left in the Western Conference playoff race got a bit smaller Sunday, as Oklahoma City dealt the Pelicans a home defeat in a key head-to-head matchup. New Orleans started quickly, going up by 10 in the first half, but Oklahoma City rode a big second quarter from Paul George to take the lead. In the second half, the Thunder kept the Pelicans at arm’s length, eventually going up by double digits themselves. A late surge by New Orleans was too late, as OKC posted its first win over NOLA this season in three tries.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans tracked down a loose ball down by five points with time ticking down, but a three-point attempt rattled in and out, leading to Oklahoma City dribbling out the clock. While that was the final play, the Thunder had made it nearly impossible to come back by taking about 24 seconds off the game clock on the previous possession. Despite Carmelo Anthony misfiring on a mid-range jumper, the Thunder had a successful possession by milking valuable time.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ian Clark deposited 16 points in 21 minutes off the bench, doing so in extremely efficient fashion, making six of his seven shots from the field. He connected on all three of his three-point attempts. Darius Miller also played well off the bench, scoring 14 points on 5/11 shooting.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“It’s hard to beat any team when you have 21 turnovers. If you have that many turnovers against a quality team, then obviously you’re going to struggle, especially a team that’s that good (as Oklahoma City).” – Alvin Gentry on the role that turnovers played in the New Orleans loss

“It was carelessness. A lot of them were unforced.” – Anthony Davis (25 points, 11 rebounds) on the team’s 21 turnovers

“I think we’ve got to play a little more loose. We’re playing a little bit tight, and I think that’s the reason we turned it over a little bit. We’ve got to get back to enjoying the game. We’ve got to embrace this situation and play the way we’re capable of playing.” – Gentry on what Pelicans need to do after dropping the last four games

“I’ve coached where you’re playing without any purpose at all, and that’s really not that good. To be in a position where you’re playing for something, you’ve got to embrace that. But you’ve got to play loose, play as hard as I can and give everything I’ve got. That’s all as a coaching staff we will ever ask.” – Gentry on New Orleans needing to stay positive as a team that remains in position to reach the West playoffs

BY THE NUMBERS

17: Oklahoma City turnovers, which was a good number to force by New Orleans, but the Pelicans only converted those into 13 points.

60-47: Thunder advantage in the middle quarters. George did much of his damage there, en route to a 27-point game

28: New Orleans assists, led by nine by Rajon Rondo. Jrue Holiday added eight.

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Alvin Gentry 4-1-2018

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's home game vs the Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 77: Pelicans vs. Thunder 4/1/18

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Alvin Gentry 4-1-2018
Now Playing

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Alvin Gentry 4-1-2018

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's home game vs the Oklahoma City Thunder
Apr 1, 2018  |  05:17
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Anthony Davis 4-1-2018
Now Playing

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Anthony Davis 4-1-2018

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis recaps tonight's home game vs the Oklahoma City Thunder
Apr 1, 2018  |  01:57
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Jrue Holiday 4-1-2018
Now Playing

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Jrue Holiday 4-1-2018

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday recaps tonight's home game vs the Oklahoma City Thunder
Apr 1, 2018  |  01:50
Davis Drains The Bucket
Now Playing

Davis Drains The Bucket

Anthony Davis hits the shot while drawing the foul in a close game.
Apr 1, 2018  |  00:00
Moore Spin Moves, Please
Now Playing

Moore Spin Moves, Please

Pelicans E'Twaun Moore goes to work around the basket for the reverse layup.
Apr 1, 2018  |  00:17
Miller Making Moves
Now Playing

Miller Making Moves

Pelicans Darius Miller drives the lane and knocks down the floater.
Apr 1, 2018  |  00:24
Hill Finds Diallo
Now Playing

Hill Finds Diallo

Solomon Hill makes a nice pass to Cheick Diallo who hits the bucket.
Apr 1, 2018  |  00:00
Moore Buries the Triple
Now Playing

Moore Buries the Triple

Pelicans Anthony Davis comes up with the steal and feeds it to E'Twaun Moore for the transition triple.
Apr 1, 2018  |  00:12
Davis Gets The Dunk
Now Playing

Davis Gets The Dunk

Anthony Davis gets a nice bounce pass from Rajon Rondo and slams it in.
Apr 1, 2018  |  00:00
Davis Easter Hops
Now Playing

Davis Easter Hops

Pelicans Anthony Davis gets up for another alley-oop slam against the Thunder.
Apr 1, 2018  |  00:15
Davis Jams the Alley-Oop
Now Playing

Davis Jams the Alley-Oop

Anthony Davis gets open by the rim and slams the alley-oop from Rajon Rondo.
Apr 1, 2018  |  00:00
Tags
Clark, Ian, Davis, Anthony, Holiday, Jrue, Mirotic, Nikola, Moore, E'Twaun

Related Content

Clark, Ian

Davis, Anthony

Holiday, Jrue