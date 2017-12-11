Postgame recap: Rockets 130, Pelicans 123

Rockets (21-4), Pelicans (14-14)

HOUSTON – Alvin Gentry and Mike D’Antoni worked together on the coaching staff for the Phoenix Suns in the previous decade, a team at the forefront of the NBA’s new era of up-tempo pace and prolific three-point gunning. So it was perhaps appropriate that their current teams played Monday in one of the most breakneck, high-scoring games you’ll ever see in the league.

Houston and New Orleans combined to score the most points in a first half of any NBA game since 1991, then went toe-to-toe in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, the Rockets had just enough to overtake the Pelicans, winning their 10th consecutive game. New Orleans played without Anthony Davis, who returned to the inactive list due to the same left adductor strain that forced him to miss games last week.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Chris Paul sank one of two free throws with 14 seconds left, giving Houston a three-possession advantage. The Rockets grabbed the second missed foul shot, then dribbled out the final seconds of a hard-fought victory.