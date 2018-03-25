Postgame recap: Rockets 114, Pelicans 91

Rockets (59-14), Pelicans (43-31)

HOUSTON – New Orleans was playing its sixth game in the last eight days, facing NBA-leading Houston for a second straight Saturday. The Pelicans looked like it.

Houston jumped on New Orleans from the get-go, building a quick double-figure lead that expanded to 27 by halftime, with the visitors tallying a season-low 37 first-half points. Although the Pelicans made a minor push in the third quarter, the Rockets quickly regained command, leading New Orleans to sit Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday in the fourth quarter.

The Pelicans, who saw their four-game winning streak come to an end, were playing without Rajon Rondo (wrist) and Nikola Mirotic (hip), which meant starting assignments for Darius Miller and DeAndre Liggins.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Houston nailed a couple three-pointers late in the third quarter, pushing its lead back up to 22, after New Orleans had sliced the deficit into the low teens. It wasn’t a particularly great perimeter shooting night for the Rockets, but they relied on the long ball to regain control in the second half.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

As is his custom, Cheick Diallo brought the energy to the Toyota Center hardwood, even in the midst of a tiring stretch of basketball for the Pelicans. The second-year pro finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, doing a chunk of the damage in the fourth quarter. Davis totaled 25 points and eight rebounds, including 17 points in the first half, but no one else scored more than six points prior to intermission.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“I don’t want to use that as an excuse. I do think we were a little tired, and we got off to a rough start. This is not a team you want to get off to a rough start with.” – Alvin Gentry, asked if fatigue and the recent schedule was a factor in Saturday’s poor outing and one-sided defeat to the NBA's best team record-wise

“Rest. We really rest. That was a tough stretch. Now that it’s over, I thought the guys really handled it great, to play five games in six days, (then) six games in eight days. I’ve been in the league a long time – 30 years to be exact – and I don’t ever remember playing six games in eight days. It’s asking a lot of your team, and I thought our guys did a great job of stepping up and competing at that level.” – Gentry on what the Pelicans plan to do over the next couple days, while looking back at New Orleans going 4-2 over eight days, including sweeping a back-to-back-to-back

BY THE NUMBERS

6: Place in the Western Conference standings for New Orleans after Saturday’s loss in Houston. The one good piece of news was that Minnesota also lost, preventing the Timberwolves from sliding ahead of the Pelicans and taking over sixth place.

2.5 or 1.5: Games behind third-place Portland (44-28 through Saturday) that New Orleans will be entering Tuesday’s head-to-head matchup in the Smoothie King Center against the Trail Blazers. That games-behind number is contingent on the outcome of Sunday’s game between Oklahoma City and Portland. Even if Portland wins, it’s not necessarily a negative for New Orleans, because an OKC loss tomorrow shrinks the Thunder’s lead on the Pelicans to just a half-game.

39.6: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field. None of the starters made even half of their shots against the Rockets.