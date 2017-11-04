Postgame recap: Pelicans 96, Bulls 90 (OT)

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS

Pelicans (5-5), Bulls (2-6)

CHICAGO – Media members in Dallas on Friday posed questions to New Orleans players about the team winning “ugly” against the Mavericks. Saturday’s matchup vs. Chicago was even more unsightly, but ultimately the end result was the same. For a second straight night, the Pelicans posted a hard-fought road victory, this time struggling mightily on offense, at least until the overtime session.

New Orleans tied it at 83 in regulation on an Anthony Davis alley-oop slam, then stopped Chicago on several late fourth-quarter possessions to force OT. In the extra five minutes, DeMarcus Cousins scored six points and Davis threw down another dunk to eventually put away the pesky Bulls.

Saturday’s game was tied at 38 at halftime, with neither side able to generate any consistency on the offensive end.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jameer Nelson drained a three-pointer from the right wing over a Chicago defender, giving New Orleans a 96-88 lead with just 48 seconds remaining in the extra period. Nelson continued his early-season trend of coming up with big baskets on the road for his new team, something he started at the Lakers and Sacramento on a previous Western Conference trip.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Overthe first three quarters, Davis was often the lone positive for New Orleans, which mustered 17, 21 and 19 points in those periods, respectively. The four-time All-Star had 23 of his team’s 57 points during that span, repeatedly able to convert on close-range attempts over the Chicago defense. Davis finished with 27 points and 16 rebounds. On a night when offensive efficiency was hard to come by all night, he shot 11/17 from the field. The balance of the Pelicans’ roster was 24/70. One bright spot among the reserves was Darius Miller, who canned three key three-pointers in the second half among his 11 points after intermission. Nelson was 5/8 shooting and contributed 13 points.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“It was a struggle. We just couldn’t seem to get ourselves going, but we found a way.” Alvin Gentry on the difficult nature of Saturday’s win, which featured a second-half comeback from a nine-point deficit

“It’s a good feeling. We didn’t win in the fashion that we wanted to, but a win is a win. It’s hard to win on the road in the NBA. We’re going to carry these two wins to the next game, we’re going to use this momentum and hopefully we can be 3-0 the next game.” – Cousins on sweeping the road back-to-back against the Mavericks and Bulls, with Indiana next on a four-game road trip

“We just defended. Our motto was, ‘If we don’t score, they don’t score.’ We came up with some big possessions, guys made some big shots and made some big plays. We just wanted to make sure we defended. We were constantly playing for each other on the defensive end, and it translated to our offense.” – Davis on the importance of defense to New Orleans’ win. The Pelicans held the Bulls to less than 20 points in three quarters

“(Davis and Cousins) demand a lot of attention. I got a lot of open shots, the same shots I’ve been getting all season. I feel like I’m finally getting into a rhythm and able to knock them down.” – Miller on his key shot-making role Saturday

BY THE NUMBERS

40.2: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field. Chicago was abysmal, at 35.4 percent. The only Bulls player to make half of his shot was Denzel Valentine (6/10).

16: Plus-minus for Miller in his 28 minutes of action. That was the most he’s played in an NBA game since April 2014.

42: Pelicans points in the paint. New Orleans shot 21/39 in the paint, but 14/48 elsewhere on a night when made jumpers were a precious commodity.