Postgame recap: Pelicans 131, 76ers 124

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS



Pelicans (14-13), 76ers (13-13)

New Orleans followed up a forgettable third quarter Sunday with a fantastic fourth period, dramatically reversing the momentum and coming from behind to beat Philadelphia. The Pelicans led by double digits at halftime, but the 76ers won the third quarter 40-21 to lead by eight. Just when the hosts looked in jeopardy of dropping a second straight game in the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans went on a 30-13 spurt to begin the final stanza. The Pelicans closed out a win over a 76ers team that did not have center Joel Embiid for a second straight night. New Orleans tallied a season high in scoring, easily topping the previous best of 123 points.

New Orleans was playing the first game of a back-to-back that concludes Monday at Houston.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jrue Holiday sank his fifth three-pointer of the fourth quarter alone, giving New Orleans a 125-114 lead with just under three minutes remaining. Holiday was 0/2 from long range entering the final period, but then went 5/6 there to open the fourth.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Holiday and Anthony Davis were instrumental in turning the game in New Orleans’ favor in the final 12 minutes, in different ways. Back playing a full complement of minutes after he was semi-limited Friday vs. Sacramento, Davis helped keep Philadelphia from adding to its already monstrous offensive rebounding total, while Holiday went off from the perimeter. Holiday’s 34-point night equaled a season high and came up just four shy of his career high, while Davis compiled 29 points and eight rebounds. A third Pelican worthy of consideration for top honors was Rajon Rondo, who dished out 18 assists, the most by any NBA player in 2017-18.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“Resiliency. We didn’t want to happen what happened last game (of losing a late lead to Sacramento). Obviously it’s a long game, a game of slumps (and runs). They are kind of a young team. We felt like if we stayed with our game, our pace, and got some stops, we’d be alright.” – Holiday on the Pelicans being able to come back in the fourth quarter

“We had to come out and be a little bit more physical (in the fourth quarter. The 76ers) had a lot of offensive rebounds and that’s how they stayed in the game. We just buckled down and said, ‘These last six or seven minutes, we’re going to get every rebound, and we did that. But we have to do a better job on the glass, and it’s all five guys going in and helping each other and boxing out.” – Davis on one key to the fourth-quarter turnaround

“Rondo does a good job of getting everyone the basketball. He’s just a really smart player. He’s really good at knowing the game, the plays to put us in and who needs the ball at specific times.” – Alvin Gentry on Rondo, who dazzled with an 18-to-3 assist-to-turnover ratio

BY THE NUMBERS

22: Philadelphia offensive rebounds, the most O-boards New Orleans has given up in a game this season. The previous high was 18 by Portland on Oct. 24.

15/24: Pelicans three-point shooting. Eight different New Orleans players connected at least once from deep, led by Holiday’s 5/8 game and three others canning two treys.

3: Times since New Orleans rebranded as the Pelicans that the team scored more than the 131 points they authored Sunday. The highest output in any game last season was 131 vs. Denver in April.

5: Zatarain’s is donating meals to the Second Harvest Food Bank for every Pelicans dunk at home games this season. New Orleans threw down five slams vs. Philadelphia.