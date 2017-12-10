Postgame recap: Pelicans 131, 76ers 124

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Dec 10, 2017

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS

Pelicans (14-13), 76ers (13-13)

New Orleans followed up a forgettable third quarter Sunday with a fantastic fourth period, dramatically reversing the momentum and coming from behind to beat Philadelphia. The Pelicans led by double digits at halftime, but the 76ers won the third quarter 40-21 to lead by eight. Just when the hosts looked in jeopardy of dropping a second straight game in the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans went on a 30-13 spurt to begin the final stanza. The Pelicans closed out a win over a 76ers team that did not have center Joel Embiid for a second straight night. New Orleans tallied a season high in scoring, easily topping the previous best of 123 points.

New Orleans was playing the first game of a back-to-back that concludes Monday at Houston.                                         

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jrue Holiday sank his fifth three-pointer of the fourth quarter alone, giving New Orleans a 125-114 lead with just under three minutes remaining. Holiday was 0/2 from long range entering the final period, but then went 5/6 there to open the fourth.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Holiday and Anthony Davis were instrumental in turning the game in New Orleans’ favor in the final 12 minutes, in different ways. Back playing a full complement of minutes after he was semi-limited Friday vs. Sacramento, Davis helped keep Philadelphia from adding to its already monstrous offensive rebounding total, while Holiday went off from the perimeter. Holiday’s 34-point night equaled a season high and came up just four shy of his career high, while Davis compiled 29 points and eight rebounds. A third Pelican worthy of consideration for top honors was Rajon Rondo, who dished out 18 assists, the most by any NBA player in 2017-18.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“Resiliency. We didn’t want to happen what happened last game (of losing a late lead to Sacramento). Obviously it’s a long game, a game of slumps (and runs). They are kind of a young team. We felt like if we stayed with our game, our pace, and got some stops, we’d be alright.” – Holiday on the Pelicans being able to come back in the fourth quarter

“We had to come out and be a little bit more physical (in the fourth quarter. The 76ers) had a lot of offensive rebounds and that’s how they stayed in the game. We just buckled down and said, ‘These last six or seven minutes, we’re going to get every rebound, and we did that. But we have to do a better job on the glass, and it’s all five guys going in and helping each other and boxing out.” – Davis on one key to the fourth-quarter turnaround

“Rondo does a good job of getting everyone the basketball. He’s just a really smart player. He’s really good at knowing the game, the plays to put us in and who needs the ball at specific times.” – Alvin Gentry on Rondo, who dazzled with an 18-to-3 assist-to-turnover ratio

BY THE NUMBERS

22: Philadelphia offensive rebounds, the most O-boards New Orleans has given up in a game this season. The previous high was 18 by Portland on Oct. 24.

15/24: Pelicans three-point shooting. Eight different New Orleans players connected at least once from deep, led by Holiday’s 5/8 game and three others canning two treys.

3: Times since New Orleans rebranded as the Pelicans that the team scored more than the 131 points they authored Sunday. The highest output in any game last season was 131 vs. Denver in April.

5: Zatarain’s is donating meals to the Second Harvest Food Bank for every Pelicans dunk at home games this season. New Orleans threw down five slams vs. Philadelphia.

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 131, 76ers 124

Jrue Holiday drops 34 points while Rajon Rondo dishes 18 assists in the Pelicans 131-124 win over the 76ers. Ben Simmons had a double-double of 27 points and 10 assists for Philadelphia in the loss.

Game 27: Pelicans-76ers 12-10-17

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 131, 76ers 124
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 131, 76ers 124

Jrue Holiday drops 34 points while Rajon Rondo dishes 18 assists in the Pelicans 131-124 win over the 76ers. Ben Simmons had a double-double of 27 points and 10 assists for Philadelphia in the loss.
Dec 10, 2017  |  02:04
Rondo Dishes 18 Assists
Now Playing

Rondo Dishes 18 Assists

Rajon Rondo was the giving mood against the 76ers dealing out 18 assists for the Pelicans.
Dec 10, 2017  |  02:03
Pelicans vs. 76ers Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 12-10-17
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. 76ers Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 12-10-17

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' win over the 76ers.
Dec 10, 2017  |  06:59
Davis drops 29 against 76ers
Now Playing

Davis drops 29 against 76ers

Anthony Davis has 29 points against the 76ers
Dec 10, 2017  |  02:24
Boogie racks up 23
Now Playing

Boogie racks up 23

DeMarcus Cousins completes the game with 23 points
Dec 10, 2017  |  01:22
Jrue Holiday finishes with team high 34 points
Now Playing

Jrue Holiday finishes with team high 34 points

Jrue Holiday finishes 5/8 from the three
Dec 10, 2017  |  02:07
Cousins with contact
Now Playing

Cousins with contact

DeMarcus Cousins finishes with contact
Dec 10, 2017  |  00:09
Pelicans extend the lead
Now Playing

Pelicans extend the lead

Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis extend the lead for the Pelicans
Dec 10, 2017  |  00:45
Pelicans finish the first half strong
Now Playing

Pelicans finish the first half strong

The Pelicans finish the first half strong and take an eleven point lead
Dec 10, 2017  |  00:35
Cunningham puts the Pelicans in the lead
Now Playing

Cunningham puts the Pelicans in the lead

Dante Cunningham hits a three to put the Pelicans in the lead
Dec 10, 2017  |  00:12
Ball movement results in three
Now Playing

Ball movement results in three

The Pelicans get the ball moving which results in a Darius Miller three
Dec 10, 2017  |  00:10
Rajon Rondo steals and slams
Now Playing

Rajon Rondo steals and slams

Rajon Rondo steals the ball and dunks on the other end
Dec 10, 2017  |  00:11
Pelicans vs. 76ers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 12-10-17
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. 76ers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 12-10-17

Jrue Holiday talks about his big game tonight in the Pelicans' win over the 76ers.
Dec 10, 2017  |  02:11
Tags
Cousins, DeMarcus, Davis, Anthony, Holiday, Jrue, Rondo, Rajon, Gentry, Alvin

Related Content

Cousins, DeMarcus

Davis, Anthony

Holiday, Jrue