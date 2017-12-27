Postgame recap: Pelicans 128, Nets 113

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS



Pelicans (18-16), Nets (12-22)

New Orleans has been led by a few excellent-passing point guards in its 16-year franchise history, including multi-time All-Star Chris Paul, but no floor general ever handed out more assists in a game than Rajon Rondo on Wednesday vs. Brooklyn. Amid an outstanding offensive performance by his team, Rondo broke the franchise record by dishing out 25 assists, which is also his career high.

For the third time this season, New Orleans won a third consecutive game, but the current mini-streak is a bit different from the others. Behind a rout over Brooklyn, the Pelicans won a third straight game by double figures, the first time they’ve done so in 2017-18. That’s a feat New Orleans only accomplished once over 82 games last season.

In addition to Rondo’s rare night passing the ball, Anthony Davis posted a unique combination of perimeter prowess (tied career high with four three-pointers) and interior defensive intimidation (set season high with six blocks). Paired with DeMarcus Cousins over the past season-plus, Davis isn’t needed as much to put up monster statistical lines, but he did so Wednesday, finishing with 33 points and 11 rebounds.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

At least it seemed over when New Orleans built a 33-point lead in the third quarter, then began subbing in deep reserves, but Brooklyn went on a 17-0 run to close the period. The Pelicans then brought back in their starting five at the outset of the fourth quarter to regain command.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Rondo is one of the best assist men in NBA history, so it’s always noteworthy when he turns in one of the greatest passing nights of his 12-year career. The Kentucky product cleared his previous career high of 24 assists by one dime, part of a 40-assist game from New Orleans, a team record. Rondo helped set the tone in the first half, when the Pelicans assisted on 21 of their 24 hoops. He notched 11 assists in the first half, followed by 14 after the break.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“It’s definitely an honor to be mentioned with those guys, especially passing the ball, which I take pride in.” – Rondo on becoming only the fourth player in NBA history with multiple games of 23-plus assists. The others are Isiah Thomas, Magic Johnson and John Stockton

“The number one thing is we got the win. And then me personally, I love passing the ball. When everyone touches the ball, it gives you energy and life on defense. That’s what I’m a big believer in, giving everyone touches and energy on both ends of the floor.” – Rondo on the Pelicans winning and his philosophy

“We had (48) baskets and 40 assists, so that speaks for itself. It wasn’t just me; it was a collective effort of our team. The ball was hopping and we were making plays for one another.” – Rondo on the team’s overall performance offensively

“In shootaround today, Rondo told me he needed six blocks tonight. I’m happy I got them so I can go (into the postgame locker room) and talk some trash to him.” – Davis on WRNO 99.5 FM postgame radio, discussing part of his motivation for a six-block night

BY THE NUMBERS

6,241: Career assists for Rondo, who entered Wednesday’s game with 6,216.

0.9: Amount Rondo raised his season average in assists Wednesday, bumping it from 7.4 to 8.3. He does not qualify yet among the league leaders, according to ESPN.com, but a rate of 8.3 would rank him third in the NBA, behind only Russell Westbrook, James Harden and LeBron James.

6: Pelicans players who had multiple assists, led by Rondo’s 25, but Cousins (27 points, 14 rebounds) notched five and four other players had two helpers.