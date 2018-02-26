Postgame recap: Pelicans 125, Suns 116

Pelicans (34-26), Suns (18-44)

Anthony Davis has often carried the New Orleans attack in recent weeks, spearheading the team’s longest winning streak in years and averaging over 40 points per game. Davis shouldered an even larger load Monday, piling up 53 points in another Pelicans win. A six-game winning streak is New Orleans’ longest since the 2010-11 season. It was the second-best scoring game of Davis’ six-year NBA career.

The 24-year-old became the first player in NBA history to tally at least 50 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in a single game.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Davis tipped away a loose ball from Phoenix’s Elfrid Payton, resulting in New Orleans retaining possession up by seven points and with less than 40 seconds remaining in regulation.