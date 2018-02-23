Postgame recap: Pelicans 124, Heat 123 (OT)

Pelicans (32-26), Heat (30-29)

Anthony Davis raised his arms, yelled to the Smoothie King Center crowd and began high-fiving fans in the first row across from the New Orleans bench. After another superb performance by the five-time All-Star and his sidekick in the Pelicans’ backcourt Friday, it was time to celebrate.

Davis piled up 45 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks, joining Jrue Holiday in coming up with countless key plays in the fourth quarter and overtime of a dramatic, come-from-behind victory over Miami. It was New Orleans’ fourth consecutive win, a streak dating to before the All-Star break.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Dwyane Wade’s 20-footer from straightaway bounced off the back of the rim, then a rushed close-range shot by Miami misfired just before the OT buzzer, sealing New Orleans’ win. Seven seconds of game time earlier, Holiday dropped in the go-ahead basket from the middle of the lane. The Heat did not have any timeouts remaining, so they had to quickly advance the ball, resulting in Wade taking a contested jumper over Holiday that drew back iron.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Davis has been phenomenal even by his standards during NOLA’s active four-game winning streak, averaging 42.3 points, with games of 44, 38, 42 and 45 points, respectively. On Friday, he didn’t have a great shooting night – again, only in comparison to his own recent level of elite efficiency – going 17/34 from the field and 1/6 on three-pointers. Davis’ aforementioned 45-17-5 line also featured five steals. He went for 21 points in the first half, tacked on 15 more in the second half, then came up with a crucial nine points in the extra session. That included an and-one layup to put New Orleans in front 122-121 with 29 seconds to go, before Wade drained a 15-foot fadeaway jumper at 0:21.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“We just fought. We just battled, knowing that both teams are in the same spot right now, as far as playoffs. We’re both trying to accomplish the same thing.” – Davis on what was a fantastic regular season NBA game between New Orleans and Miami

“I’m just trying to do my part. That’s it. When (DeMarcus Cousins) first went out, I was overthinking, trying to do things I wouldn’t normally do. Now I’m just playing basketball, relying on a lot of instincts and a lot of confidence. I’m just trying to make the right play, whether it’s for me or my teammates. Everyone’s confidence is up right now, and we’re generating wins off of that.” – Davis on his play and the recent roll by the Pelicans

“Just him being great. That’s what we expect from him. We know he’s going to make some tough shots, but we need him to do that, especially if we’re going to win close games.” – Ian Clark (21 points) on Davis’ performance

“I’ve been here (only since signing Feb. 3), and this is like his fifth 40-point game. It’s video game-like.” – Emeka Okafor (seven rebounds, five blocks) on being wowed by new teammate Davis

BY THE NUMBERS

13: New Orleans blocks, paced by five each from Davis and Okafor. Nearly one-fourth of Miami’s 58 missed shots were rejected.

29, 9: Holiday’s points and assists. The guard tallied 14 of his points in the fourth quarter and OT.

8/31: Pelicans three-point shooting. New Orleans overcame many things Friday to prevail, including a fourth-quarter deficit and a rough night beyond the arc. Miami led about 90 percent or more of regulation.