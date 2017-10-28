Postgame recap: Pelicans 123, Cavaliers 101

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS



Pelicans (3-3), Cavaliers (3-3)

DeMarcus Cousins netted his seventh career triple-double. Anthony Davis took over in the fourth quarter. E’Twaun Moore delivered a career night. Jrue Holiday played his second straight superb game. All four players finished with 20-plus points.

It was a splendid Saturday all-around for New Orleans, which pulled away in the final period for a one-sided victory over Cleveland. In their home opener eight days ago, the Pelicans played well against the defending NBA champion Warriors but lost; this time their excellent play resulted in a blowout victory vs. the East’s best team.

Davis posted 30 points, while Cousins and Holiday followed with 29 apiece. Moore shot 10/13 from the field and tied his career high by scoring 24 points.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Holiday drained a left-wing three-pointer with seven-plus minutes remaining, giving New Orleans a 108-89 lead. The Pelicans rode a big surge – with numerous big plays by Davis at the offensive end – to make a tight game a rout. Cleveland called it a night a couple minutes later, taking out its main players and subbing in deep reserves.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Cousins (29 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) set the tone for a big assist night by New Orleans in the first quarter, repeatedly finding open Pelicans for easy baskets. The Pelicans totaled a season-best 33 assists, their best tally of the young season in that category (previous high was 28). He also helped steady the hosts in the third quarter after Cleveland made a run, dropping in 15 points in that stanza alone to give New Orleans some separation on the scoreboard.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“Playing team basketball. That’s something we’ve been preaching all season. I think we came out and did it the right way tonight, on both ends of the floor. If we continue to play like this, we’ll be a tough team to beat.” – Cousins on what keyed the Pelicans’ win

“It was a big win for us. We came out and defended, moved the basketball. We were able to limit their star players. We just tried to play for each other.” – Davis on the victory and New Orleans’ approach

“It was good. I’m just happy to be back on the floor with my guys. It was tough to watch them play in Portland and Sacramento.” – Davis on returning from a left knee injury

“Hell of a week. Had a huge game in Sacramento, then to follow it up with a triple-double, that is usually tough to do. When you play in an emotional game like that, then everyone is looking at you to see what you’re going to do next, he came here and put up a triple-double. I’m glad to have him on our team. We’re just trying to get this thing rolling.” – Davis on Cousins

BY THE NUMBERS

73.3: Shooting percentage from the field for New Orleans’ starting backcourt. Holiday and Moore shot 12/17 and 10/13, respectively.

17: Cleveland turnovers. The Pelicans snared nine steals, led by three from Cousins and two by Davis.

45-37: New Orleans rebounding advantage over Cleveland. Davis pulled down 14 boards, while Cousins had a dozen.