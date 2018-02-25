Postgame recap: Pelicans 123, Bucks 121 (OT)

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Feb 25, 2018

Pelicans (33-26), Bucks (33-26)

MILWAUKEE – A comeback from 18 points down in the second half. A career day by Jrue Holiday. An outcome that was not decided until literally the final buzzer of overtime. Sunday’s win in Milwaukee was jam-packed with notable events, as New Orleans posted its fifth consecutive victory, the Pelicans’ longest win streak since 2015.

New Orleans trailed 66-49 at intermission, but partly behind Holiday’s 36-point outing, the Pelicans charged back into the game, wiping out a significant deficit in short order during the third quarter. The visitors held a 38-19 edge in that period, completely changing the game. In OT, Nikola Mirotic came up with a big block of a Khris Middleton shot to preserve a two-point lead; the Pelicans ate up a ton of clock on a key possession, before the Bucks were denied on the final play of OT.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jason Terry of Milwaukee sank a left-corner three-pointer with the Bucks trailing by two points, but Terry’s shot came a hair too late, unable to beat the OT buzzer. Rajon Rondo banked in a critical three-pointer with 1:25 left in OT, giving New Orleans a four-point lead. Rondo had to fire in order to beat the shot-clock buzzer.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Like his team, Holiday struggled in the first half Sunday, scoring eight points on 4/11 shooting, but he kicked into gear from there, tallying 28 points after intermission. His 36 points were two shy of a career high he set in Charlotte two seasons ago. Holiday – who is having a tremendous season from two-point range in 2017-18, but has shot poorly beyond the arc – did much of his damage on drives against the Bucks. He was 16/31 from the field, while also contributing nine rebounds and six assists.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“He kind of just took over the game, honestly. He made big play after big play, on both ends of the floor.” – Anthony Davis (27 points) on Holiday’s performance

“He’s had some great games for us, and when we needed him most (today), he went and got us baskets and made plays. The way he played on the defensive end was just as important.” – Alvin Gentry on Holiday’s valuable and timely stepping up in the second half

“Just being aggressive. I think I forced some issues and made some shots. At that point you start feeling more comfortable.” – Holiday explaining what was behind his big game after halftime

“We’re playing winning basketball. That’s what it takes to win.” – Davis on the Pelicans’ recent ability to come up with extra or hustle plays in crunch time, often swinging the outcome in their favor

BY THE NUMBERS

39.2: Davis’ scoring average during the New Orleans five-game winning streak. That number dropped from 42.3 after he “only” posted 27 points against the Bucks.

6/18: Shooting from the field by Milwaukee’s All-Star, Giannis Antetokounmpo. New Orleans did well to bottle him up at times and make him take contested shots, including around the basket.

0/7: Terry’s shooting, which wouldn’t have been particularly noteworthy except that the one shot he did make – at the end of OT – came too late to count.

16, 8, 12: Points, rebounds and assists for Rondo in a near-triple-double.

Game 59: Pelicans at Bucks 2/25/18

Feb 25, 2018  |  02:29
Pelicans at Bucks Postgame: Alvin Gentry 02-25-18
Pelicans at Bucks Postgame: Alvin Gentry 02-25-18

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about Jrue Holiday and the team's fifth straight win.
Feb 25, 2018  |  05:36
On-Court Postgame Interview: Jrue Holiday at Bucks
On-Court Postgame Interview: Jrue Holiday at Bucks

Pelicans Jrue Holiday talks with Fox Sports New Orleans sideline reporter Jen Hale following his career day against the Bucks.
Feb 25, 2018  |  01:47
Jrue Holiday pours in 36 in OT win over Bucks
Jrue Holiday pours in 36 in OT win over Bucks

Pelicans Jrue Holiday had a career day against the Bucks, tallying 36 points and nine rebounds in the overtime win.
Feb 25, 2018  |  01:47
Rajon Rondo with near triple-double in win over Bucks
Rajon Rondo with near triple-double in win over Bucks

Pelicans Rajon Rondo filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in New Orleans overtime win in Milwaukee.
Feb 25, 2018  |  01:57
Anthony Davis scores 27 vs. Bucks
Anthony Davis scores 27 vs. Bucks

Anthony Davis grabs a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds in the Pelicans overtime win against the Bucks.
Feb 25, 2018  |  02:01
Rondo banks a triple in OT
Rondo banks a triple in OT

Pelicans Rajon Rondo banks it in from beyond the arc in overtime against the Bucks.
Feb 25, 2018  |  00:13
Jrue Holiday scores 15 in Pelicans third quarter surge
Jrue Holiday scores 15 in Pelicans third quarter surge

Jrue Holiday put in work in the third quarter to bring the Pelicans back from a 17-point halftime deficit against the Bucks.
Feb 25, 2018  |  01:16
Blocks and Birthday Buckets
Blocks and Birthday Buckets

Pelicans Nikola Mirotic swats away the shot and the Pelicans push it up the floor for a transition triple by E'Twaun Moore.
Feb 25, 2018  |  00:17
Mirotic Sinks the Hook Shot
Mirotic Sinks the Hook Shot

Pelicans Nikola Mirotic gets around Eric Bledsoe to knock down the hook shot.
Feb 25, 2018  |  00:19
Diallo Throwdown
Diallo Throwdown

Pelicans Cheick Diallo collects the pass from Nikola Mirotic and hammers home the dunk.
Feb 25, 2018  |  00:14
Rajon Rondo with the long feed to AD
Rajon Rondo with the long feed to AD

Pelicans Rajon Rondo drops in the perfect pass for an Anthony Davis fast break dunk.
Feb 25, 2018  |  00:09
Anthony Davis Runs the Floor for the Oop
Anthony Davis Runs the Floor for the Oop

Pelicans Anthony Davis beat the defense down the floor to accept the alley-oop pass from Rajon Rondo.
Feb 25, 2018  |  00:15
