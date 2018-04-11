Postgame recap: Pelicans 122, Spurs 98

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS

Pelicans (48-34), Spurs (47-35)

After shootaround Wednesday morning, Rajon Rondo described his team’s roster as a bunch of “underdogs” other than household name Anthony Davis, but for the first time in a decade, New Orleans will enter the NBA playoffs as something other than a big-time underdog. The Pelicans’ home victory over San Antonio ensured them of either a No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, the first time since 2008 that the franchise earned better than a seventh or eighth seed, which always carries with it a quarterfinal meeting with an elite foe.

The win guaranteed that New Orleans will be matched up against the Portland Trail Blazers in Round 1, in a series slated to begin Saturday or Sunday in Oregon (all details were expected to arrive after midnight, following a late Utah-Portland game). In addition, win No. 48 gave the Pelicans the third-best season in team history, as well as the first instance since ’08 that they finished ahead of the Spurs in the standings. NOLA won the head-to-head series with San Antonio 3-1, simultaneously pushing the Spurs down the West seeding ladder to a No. 7 slot.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

With mostly deep reserves in the game for San Antonio, including Joffrey Lauvergne and Brandon Paul, New Orleans regained a lead of 20-plus points midway through the fourth quarter, going up 103-81 on an Anthony Davis Eurostep floater. The Pelicans would go up by as many as 25.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Tough to pick just one Pelican, on a night when four players scored 19 or more points, but Rajon Rondo was spectacular from the get-go, scoring 19 points, dishing out 14 assists, coming up with three steals, grabbing five rebounds. He seemed to be a step or two ahead of the Spurs on both ends of the floor, using his anticipation to pick off passes, and scanning the court for cutters on offense, finding teammates for easy hoops. Nikola Mirotic continued his stellar play that has coincided with the team’s five-game winning streak, tallying 21 points on 9/15 shooting, to go with 13 rebounds.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“It was truly a team win, because I thought everybody contributed when we needed them. Niko stepped up. AD stepped up. Jrue (Holiday) was really good. I thought Solomon (Hill) was very good defensively on Rudy Gay, who had been hurting a lot of people. It was just a good team effort.” – Alvin Gentry on the victory

“It’s great. It’s what you want to do. You want to be able to go into the postseason rolling with high energy. We’ve got the confidence really high, making shots, but I think that most of all, especially tonight, we showed what we can do on the defensive end if we lock in. I think we executed the game plan really well.” – Ian Clark on New Orleans entering the playoffs on a five-game winning streak

“They have two guards who are a handful. They’ve got (Jusuf) Nurkic down (low). They are a great offensive rebounding team. Last time they were here, Dame (Lillard) kind of got hot. It’s going to be a fun matchup.” – Davis on first-round opponent Portland

“He hit the button. I think he’s ready (for the playoffs). Obviously the last time he was in the playoffs, and what he did before he got hurt, I feel like this is what he lives for.” – Holiday on “Playoff Rondo Mode” being activated by the point guard

“I’m glad he’s on our team, especially going into these playoffs. For him to be able to control games like that, from a mental aspect, I feel like the game kind of slows down for him. That's how a lot of his (plays where he seems like he’s a step ahead of everyone) happen.” – Holiday on Rondo’s knack for anticipating and recognizing action

BY THE NUMBERS

59.1: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field Wednesday, despite only going 5/19 from three-point range. The Pelicans were 47/69 on twos.

51-38: Pelicans rebounding advantage, led by 13 from Mirotic and 11 by Davis. Davis also blocked four Spurs shots.

32-17: Advantage in fast-break points for New Orleans, which seemed like the quicker team all game vs. San Antonio.

2,060: Miles New Orleans will travel to Portland for its first-round series. The Trail Blazers are the furthest Western Conference team distance-wise from the Pelicans. The team will be in Oregon for multiple days before returning to Louisiana for Game 3 and 4. The tricky part will come if the series extends to Game 5, 6 and 7, with the clubs having to do multiple cross-country trips in short order.