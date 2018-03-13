Postgame recap: Pelicans 119, Hornets 115

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS

Pelicans (39-28), Hornets (29-39)

Anthony Davis dominated the first half and Rajon Rondo produced another prolific assist night Tuesday. But when the game was on the line, Jrue Holiday delivered in a big way for New Orleans. Holiday scored 10 points down the stretch and grabbed a critical offensive rebound off his own miss in the final minute, helping the Pelicans post a key victory in their pursuit of a playoff berth.

New Orleans trailed 108-107 with 3:08 remaining, but Holiday scored 10 consecutive Pelicans points, including a pair of three-pointers, to help lift the hosts to a win. The Pelicans bounced back from home losses to Washington and Utah, while improving to 19-8 this season vs. the Eastern Conference. New Orleans remained in fifth place in the West and will head to San Antonio next to face the Spurs on Thursday.

Davis scored 21 of his 31 points prior to intermission, while Rondo dished out 17 assists, roughly half of his team’s excellent total of 33 dimes.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Davis sank a pair of free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining, giving New Orleans a two-possession advantage. The Pelicans led by five points and had possession of the ball prior to that, but a bad-pass turnover allowed Charlotte to sink a three-pointer and cut its deficit to 117-115.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

On the same night his younger sibling Aaron Holiday was participating in an NCAA Tournament First Four game for UCLA – sinking two game-tying free throws in the final minute vs. St. Bonaventure – older bro had a memorable night on the pro level, making a series of key plays for the Pelicans. Jrue (totals of 25 points, nine assists) was 4/5 from the field in the fourth quarter, including 2/3 from three-point range, tallying 10 points in the final 2:39 of the game. In fact, Holiday’s lone fourth-quarter miss also turned into a positive, because he was able to grab an offensive rebound and bleed additional time off the clock, with New Orleans leading 115-110.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“That’s what we’re here for. That’s why you get paid the big bucks. Me and Jrue wanted to take the game over, create for ourselves and our teammates.” – Davis on postgame radio with WRNO, after being asked about he and Holiday scoring 18 of the Pelicans’ final 27 points

“He’s been doing that as of late. With three or four minutes left, he’s been able to take the game over, hit some big shots for us, to give us a little bit of separation.” – Davis on Holiday’s crunch-time success

“I just decided to be aggressive. Made some plays happen.” – Holiday briefly summarizing what he saw in the final minutes to emerge as a decisive factor for New Orleans

“He was a great player for us tonight. He did a good job on Dwight (Howard). He earned a lot of his buckets, tough buckets. He’s been huge for us since he’s been here. Tremendous job.” – Davis on the production of Emeka Okafor (14 points, eight rebounds)

BY THE NUMBERS

5: Place in the Western Conference standings for New Orleans. Tuesday figured to be an important win to try to get home, but it proved even more so when Oklahoma City, Minnesota, the Clippers, San Antonio and Utah all won (Denver played late at the Lakers). The Pelicans will enter Thursday’s game with a 1.5-game lead on the Spurs.

50.0: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field. The Pelicans only took 22 three-point attempts, part of a recent trend of not relying as heavily on shots beyond the arc.

4: Charlotte players who scored 20-plus points. The Hornets’ postseason hopes in the East are realistically extinguished, but they did not look like a team merely playing out the string. Frank Kaminsky tallied 21 points off the bench.