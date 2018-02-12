Postgame recap: Pelicans 118, Pistons 103
Pelicans (30-26), Pistons (27-29)
DETROIT – A lineup shuffle Monday elevated 10-day contract signee Emeka Okafor to New Orleans’ starting lineup, while moving recent trade acquisition Nikola Mirotic to a reserve role. Both players flourished in their new responsibilities, helping to key a Pelicans road victory in brand-new Little Caesars Arena. In 13 minutes of action, Okafor turned in a solid eight-point, seven-rebound game, while Mirotic played arguably his best contest as a Pelican, totaling 21 points and 12 rebounds. That performance came two days after he went for 21 and 16 at Brooklyn.
New Orleans, which improved to 11-1 during Anthony Davis’ six-year NBA career vs. Detroit, finishes its pre-All-Star portion of the schedule Wednesday at home against the Lakers. Although the Okafor/Mirotic switch was very effective against Detroit, Alvin Gentry pointed out after Monday's game that decisions on who will start at the big position next to Davis will be determined on a game-by-game basis, factoring into matchups presented by the opponent.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
New Orleans built a 16-point lead with four-plus minutes remaining, when Darius Miller sank a right-wing three-pointer, leading to a Detroit timeout. Not long after Miller’s trey, the Pistons began subbing in deep reserves such as second-year forward Henry Ellenson.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Davis nearly always dominates Detroit, highlighted by a 59-point game at the Palace of Auburn Hills two seasons ago. On this night the five-time All-Star went for 38 points and 10 rebounds, scoring in efficient fashion by making 14 of his 24 shots from the field. He had the shooting touch from all areas of the court, going 3/6 beyond the arc and sinking all seven of his free throws. Detroit center Andre Drummond finished with 13 points and 21 rebounds, but the New Orleans defense in the paint helped limit the Pistons All-Star to 4/12 shooting.
QUOTES TO NOTE
“He did a good job. He was able to rebound the basketball, set screens for us, block some shots. He was talking a lot on defense, banging down low with Andre (Drummond).” – Davis on Okafor’s contributions
“It was awesome. It feels good to be back in whatever capacity. Being able to start tonight was awesome, and being able to contribute to the win.” – A visibly pleased Okafor after being a late addition to the starting lineup at center, his first NBA starting assignment in nearly five full years
“He’s shooting well, rebounding extremely well, passing, playing great defense. I think he did well on Blake (Griffin) in the times he had him, denying him the ball, fronting him. He’s helping us a lot.” – Davis on Mirotic, who had an up-and-down first few games with New Orleans but excelled in wins at Brooklyn and Detroit
BY THE NUMBERS
63-49: New Orleans scoring advantage in the middle quarters. The Pelicans led by a point through one period, but extended their edge to 95-80 through three.
31: Pelicans assists, led by 12 from Jrue Holiday and eight by Rajon Rondo.
100: Percentage from the foul line for the Pelicans, who sank all 16 attempts.
