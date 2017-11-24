Postgame recap: Pelicans 115, Suns 91

Pelicans (11-8), Suns (7-13)

PHOENIX – New Orleans hasn’t had many opportunities to enjoy fourth quarters, playing in as many close games this season as just about any NBA team. Friday’s visit to Phoenix provided a much-needed respite from nail-biters, as the Pelicans dominated the first half, going up by 30 points at intermission, and rolled to their most one-sided victory of 2017-18. The previous largest margin was a 22-point triumph over Cleveland during the Cavaliers’ early-season sluggish stretch.

All 12 Pelicans in uniform scored for the visitors, while the defense held the Suns to just 39 percent shooting from the field. Phoenix top offensive threat Devin Booker managed just 13 points on 4/13 shooting. The guard also committed six turnovers, a chunk of the 17 by the Suns.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans maintained a lead of about 30 points throughout the third quarter, then went up 94-62 at the end of the period. With a back-to-back looming Saturday at Golden State, the Pelicans had the luxury of not needing to keep their key starters in the game deep into the fourth quarter.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins as usual were a major problem for the opposing defense, combining to score 42 points on only 24 shots. Davis was at his efficient best with a 9/12 night that yielded 23 points. Cousins delivered an all-around showing consisting of 19 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Fellow Kentucky products Darius Miller (10 points, nine rebounds, three three-pointers) and Rajon Rondo (seven assists) also flourished against a Suns team that features ex-Wildcats Booker, Tyler Ulis and the currently injured Brandon Knight.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“We’re having fun. That’s all it is. We’re having fun playing for each other, trusting each other. When you do that it makes the game a lot easier.” – Davis during his postgame radio interview with WRNO 99.5 FM on the Pelicans, who are 8-3 since starting the season 3-5. Two of those recent losses were against the fast-starting Raptors

“He definitely should be in that three-point contest coming up at All-Star. That’s how well he’s shooting it.” – Davis on Miller, who is shooting 55.4 percent on three-pointers in November (31 of 56)

“He looked good. Obviously he’s got a ways to go to get his basketball legs under him, but he did fine when he was out there.” – Alvin Gentry on Omer Asik, who logged 11 minutes in his first game action since February

“I thought Jrue did about as good a job as you can do against a guy like (Booker).” – Gentry on Jrue Holiday’s defense

BY THE NUMBERS

29: New Orleans assists, led by eight dimes from second-unit point guard Jameer Nelson.

26, 30: Minutes for Davis and Cousins, respectively, a nice benefit of putting Friday’s game out of reach, with a Saturday visit to Golden State next on the docket, tipping off at 5:30 Pacific.

2/20: Phoenix three-point shooting. Ulis and T.J. Warren accounted for the only makes by the Suns. Their bench shot 0/10 from the arc.