Postgame recap: Pelicans 115, Rockets 113

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS

Pelicans (27-21), Rockets (34-13)

Seven wins in the last eight games. Statement victories at Boston’s TD Garden and at home against Southwest Division-leading Houston. New Orleans continued its best stretch of 2017-18 on Friday, posting a hard-fought victory over the Rockets on national TV, giving the Pelicans a season-high four-game winning streak. Once on the fringe of the top eight of the standings in the Western Conference, New Orleans now is in striking distance of a much higher position in the race.

The Pelicans built a lead of over 20 points Friday against Houston, then held on in the late stages, handing the Rockets their first loss of the season when all three of James Harden, Chris Paul and Clint Capela are in uniform.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jrue Holiday missed the second of two free throws, the second on purpose, with only 1.8 seconds left, then New Orleans tapped the ball around long enough for time to expire, with the ball in the hands of Dante Cunningham. Prior to that, Darius Miller drained two clutch free throws for a 115-112 lead at 4.1 seconds. DeMarcus Cousins dropped in a critical and-one hoop with 15 seconds left to make it a two-possession game at 113-109, but ended up on the floor after missing the subsquent free throw. He sustained a left Achilles injury and will undergo an MRI on Saturday morning to determine the severity.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Miller has come through with several key performances over the past few months, with Friday’s ranking near the top in terms of the value he provided New Orleans. Miller knocked down big three-point baskets when the Pelicans needed them particularly early in the fourth quarter when the Rockets started threatening. He finished with 20 points, highlighted by six three-point makes.

Also a tip of the cap to fellow Kentucky product DeAndre Liggins, who pestered Harden from end-to-end defensively and added a Pelicans-high for him of eight points.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“We thought that anyway. As I’ve said, we played against Golden State and had big leads but couldn’t finish the game. Tonight we took a step in the right direction by having a lead, giving it up, but then finding a way to win a game.” – Alvin Gentry on whether Friday’s win over an elite opponent showed his team’s potential to be very good

“He’s extremely important to us. So yeah, we’re scared about it. I feel horrible for him, with everything he’s tried to do this year for us, and the improvements in all areas he’s made, on and off the court, has just been great. I don’t want that to happen to a guy who’s trying to better himself. All of our guys feel terrible about it.” – Gentry, after being asked about how concerned the Pelicans are about Cousins’ injury

“It was a great win, but we’re not sure what’s going to happen with DeMarcus. So we’ve just got to keep going. We can’t keep our heads down.” – Anthony Davis (27 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks) after Cousins was injured

BY THE NUMBERS

9: Career triple-doubles for Cousins, who notched his ninth Friday by producing 15 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. He also had three steals.

21: New Orleans points off turnovers, a great conversion rate off of only 13 turnovers by Houston.