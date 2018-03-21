Postgame recap: Pelicans 115, Mavericks 105

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 20, 2018

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS

Pelicans (41-30), Mavericks (22-49)

Ian Clark is no stranger to stepping in to replace a bigger name during the late stages of the regular season, scoring a career-high 36 points for Golden State last March, when the Warriors rested numerous starters in San Antonio. Just over a year later, Clark performed a similar act when New Orleans needed it badly. New Orleans No. 2 scorer Jrue Holiday missed Tuesday’s game vs. Dallas due to illness, but Clark came off the bench to supply 19 points on 9/15 shooting. Combined with another All-NBA performance by Anthony Davis (37 points) and a near triple-double by Rajon Rondo (19 points, nine rebounds, 14 assists), New Orleans picked up a second straight victory on its home floor, moving into fifth place in the Western Conference.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Rondo drained a 20-foot jumper with 1:43 remaining, giving New Orleans a 112-103 lead. Just prior to that, Rondo made the hustle play of the game, jumping to save a ball and firing it off the leg of a Dallas player, allowing the Pelicans to maintain possession.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

The trio of Davis, Clark and Rondo typified a very efficient offensive night for New Orleans, with all three players making more than half of their shots from the field, combining to go 32/50. Meanwhile, reserve Cheick Diallo came off the bench for a double-double, consisting of 10 points and 14 rebounds (five on the offensive end).

“As a team, guys stepped up,” Davis summarized of how New Orleans compensated for Holiday not being available. “Everyone stepped up tonight to get this win.”

QUOTES TO NOTE

“Someone had to take Jrue’s place, and Ian did it.” – Davis on Clark helping to contribute some of the scoring that was missing without Holiday

“They’ve been (playing) well all season. They’ve been playing their butts off. We’re going to need that, especially for the rest of the season.” – Davis on the bench, which totaled 43 points vs. Dallas

“We found a way. It wasn’t pretty, but at this (part) of the season it doesn’t matter. It’s all about the Ws.” – Rondo on postgame radio, discussing the lack of aesthetic beauty to Tuesday’s game

“He’s doing a hell of a job, with the hockey subs, keeping guys fresh. I think we’ll be (close to) full strength tomorrow besides Solo (Hill, who’s on a tight minute restriction).” – Rondo on Alvin Gentry shuttling players in and out more frequently, a la the NHL, in order to reduce fatigue

BY THE NUMBERS

52.7: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field. The Pelicans also had 33 assists for a second straight game. Seven different players handed out at least two.

21-4: Pelicans advantage in fast-break points, one reason why Gentry was very pleased with the team’s pace.

9: New Orleans turnovers, an excellent low number. That was the Pelicans’ third-best game of the entire season in that category.

Dunk Of The Night: Anthony Davis

Rajon Rondo throws it up to Anthony Davis for the one-handed alley-oop slam.

Game 71: Pelicans vs. Mavericks 3/20/18

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Dunk Of The Night: Anthony Davis
Now Playing

Dunk Of The Night: Anthony Davis

Rajon Rondo throws it up to Anthony Davis for the one-handed alley-oop slam.
Mar 20, 2018  |  00:00
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame: Anthony Davis 3-20-18
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame: Anthony Davis 3-20-18

Anthony Davis talks about how the team adjusted without Jrue Holiday.
Mar 20, 2018  |  03:48
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame: Ian Clark 3-20-18
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame: Ian Clark 3-20-18

Ian Clark talks about how he stepped up tonight with the absence of Jrue Holiday.
Mar 20, 2018  |  01:23
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame: Alvin Gentry 3-20-18
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame: Alvin Gentry 3-20-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following tonight's win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Mar 20, 2018  |  05:34
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 115, Mavericks 105
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 115, Mavericks 105

Anthony Davis goes off for 37 points and eight rebounds to propel the Pelicans past the Mavericks 115-105.
Mar 20, 2018  |  00:01
Anthony Davis Scores 37 vs. Mavericks | March 20, 2018
Now Playing

Anthony Davis Scores 37 vs. Mavericks | March 20, 2018

Anthony Davis posts 37 points and grabs eight rebounds in the Pelicans win over the Mavericks.
Mar 20, 2018  |  00:02
Davis Buzzer Beating Three
Now Playing

Davis Buzzer Beating Three

Anthony Davis catches the inbounds pass and hits the three at the top of the key to beat the third quarter buzzer.
Mar 20, 2018  |  00:00
Rondo Goes Reverse
Now Playing

Rondo Goes Reverse

Rajon Rondo drives and goes reverse for the layup.
Mar 20, 2018  |  00:00
Davis Alley-oop Dunk
Now Playing

Davis Alley-oop Dunk

Rajon Rondo finds Anthony Davis at the cup and throws it up for the alley-oop dunk.
Mar 20, 2018  |  00:00
Clark Ends The First With The Jumper
Now Playing

Clark Ends The First With The Jumper

Ian Clark ends the first quarter by draining the jumper at the buzzer.
Mar 20, 2018  |  00:00
Davis Driving Layup
Now Playing

Davis Driving Layup

Anthony Davis drives inside from the top of the key and sinks the layup.
Mar 20, 2018  |  00:00
Davis Jams The Alley-oop
Now Playing

Davis Jams The Alley-oop

Anthony Davis catches the lob from Rajon Rondo with one hand and reaches back to throw it down.
Mar 20, 2018  |  00:00
Tags
Clark, Ian, Davis, Anthony, Diallo, Cheick, Hill, Solomon, Holiday, Jrue

Related Content

Clark, Ian

Davis, Anthony

Diallo, Cheick