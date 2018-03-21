Postgame recap: Pelicans 115, Mavericks 105
Pelicans (41-30), Mavericks (22-49)
Ian Clark is no stranger to stepping in to replace a bigger name during the late stages of the regular season, scoring a career-high 36 points for Golden State last March, when the Warriors rested numerous starters in San Antonio. Just over a year later, Clark performed a similar act when New Orleans needed it badly. New Orleans No. 2 scorer Jrue Holiday missed Tuesday’s game vs. Dallas due to illness, but Clark came off the bench to supply 19 points on 9/15 shooting. Combined with another All-NBA performance by Anthony Davis (37 points) and a near triple-double by Rajon Rondo (19 points, nine rebounds, 14 assists), New Orleans picked up a second straight victory on its home floor, moving into fifth place in the Western Conference.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Rondo drained a 20-foot jumper with 1:43 remaining, giving New Orleans a 112-103 lead. Just prior to that, Rondo made the hustle play of the game, jumping to save a ball and firing it off the leg of a Dallas player, allowing the Pelicans to maintain possession.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
The trio of Davis, Clark and Rondo typified a very efficient offensive night for New Orleans, with all three players making more than half of their shots from the field, combining to go 32/50. Meanwhile, reserve Cheick Diallo came off the bench for a double-double, consisting of 10 points and 14 rebounds (five on the offensive end).
“As a team, guys stepped up,” Davis summarized of how New Orleans compensated for Holiday not being available. “Everyone stepped up tonight to get this win.”
QUOTES TO NOTE
“Someone had to take Jrue’s place, and Ian did it.” – Davis on Clark helping to contribute some of the scoring that was missing without Holiday
“They’ve been (playing) well all season. They’ve been playing their butts off. We’re going to need that, especially for the rest of the season.” – Davis on the bench, which totaled 43 points vs. Dallas
“We found a way. It wasn’t pretty, but at this (part) of the season it doesn’t matter. It’s all about the Ws.” – Rondo on postgame radio, discussing the lack of aesthetic beauty to Tuesday’s game
“He’s doing a hell of a job, with the hockey subs, keeping guys fresh. I think we’ll be (close to) full strength tomorrow besides Solo (Hill, who’s on a tight minute restriction).” – Rondo on Alvin Gentry shuttling players in and out more frequently, a la the NHL, in order to reduce fatigue
BY THE NUMBERS
52.7: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field. The Pelicans also had 33 assists for a second straight game. Seven different players handed out at least two.
21-4: Pelicans advantage in fast-break points, one reason why Gentry was very pleased with the team’s pace.
9: New Orleans turnovers, an excellent low number. That was the Pelicans’ third-best game of the entire season in that category.
