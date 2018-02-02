Postgame recap: Pelicans 114, Thunder 100
Pelicans (28-23), Thunder (30-23)
OKLAHOMA CITY – A fourth-quarter mid-range shot in the lane by Anthony Davis on Friday moved him into the No. 1 career scoring spot in New Orleans franchise history. While the individual achievement was notable, Davis will likely remember the visit to the Sooner State much more for what his team accomplished. With only 10 players in uniform, including a pair of Pelicans on two-way G-League contracts, they went into one of the NBA’s toughest venues and prevailed.
Davis provided one of his biggest offensive nights of the campaign, pouring in 43 points on 17/34 shooting. New Orleans moved within just one game of Oklahoma City in the Western Conference standings. The Pelicans also wrapped up the season series vs. the Thunder, taking a 2-0 lead with only an April 1 matchup in the Smoothie King Center remaining.
New Orleans headed to Minneapolis immediately after Friday's game and will face the Timberwolves in the Target Center at 8 p.m. Saturday. Nikola Mirotic is expected to make his New Orleans debut against Minnesota.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Davis nailed a three-pointer from the top of the key to give New Orleans a 10-point lead inside two minutes, then nailed another one at 1:03 for a 113-100 edge. In the building where he made the most memorable trey of his NBA career three seasons ago, he delivered a pair of victory-sealing daggers vs. the Thunder.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Friday’s game was a physically grueling one for Davis, who matched up frequently defensively against the aggressive Steven Adams, a traditional center never afraid of contact. The two bigs constantly wrestled in the paint, with Adams throwing his weight into Davis in order to gain optimum position under the rim. Davis fought through the matchup to pour in 43 points at the other end of the floor, frequently soaring above the Oklahoma City defense for alley-oop dunks. He’s been a very selective three-point shooter as this season has progressed, but he launched six attempts Friday, hitting three, including two to end any Thunder hopes of rallying late. Davis added 10 rebounds and three steals.
E’Twaun Moore also deserved kudos for one of his best games of the season. The starting small forward provided a much-needed second source of major offensive production, tallying 26 points on efficient 10/14 shooting from the field. Moore was perfect in four three-point attempts.
QUOTES TO NOTE
“That’s huge, big-time for me. It’s a team effort. Those guys put me in position to score. Everybody from guys who were here in my rookie year, to guys here now. Everyone allowed me to get that accomplishment.” – Davis on becoming the New Orleans franchise’s all-time leading scorer, thanking teammates from his six years with the team
“Everybody just competed. We stayed poised, kept battling, kept fighting. Guys made plays. It was a team effort.” – Davis on being able to win in Oklahoma City under difficult circumstances, not having near a full complement of players available
“We kept fighting, stayed in the game. Stay together and anything can happen. We just had to keep playing and keep trusting each other.” – Moore on New Orleans rallying back from a 16-point first-half deficit
“I thought we approached the game correctly right from the start. I thought we played with energy. I thought we maintained our poise throughout, even in the first quarter when (the Thunder) made their run and in the second quarter when they got a little separation. Our guys, I liked their attitude when they came to the bench.” – Alvin Gentry on his team’s mental fortitude vs. the Thunder
BY THE NUMBERS
38.1: Oklahoma City shooting percentage from the field. The Thunder were held to just 42 points after intermission, getting outscored 60-42 by the Pelicans. OKC’s “Big Three” shot a poor 17/54 on field goals.
92: New Orleans points in the final three quarters. The Pelicans were over 50 percent for the game from both the field and three-point range (13/24).
30: New Orleans assists, led by 13 from Rajon Rondo in 34 minutes. Rondo also netted four steals.
Anthony Davis Becomes Pelicans Franchise All-Time Scoring Leader
New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis surpasses David West to become the franchise's all-time leading scorer.
Game 51: Pelicans at Thunder 2/2/18
| 01:05
Postgame On-Court Interview: Anthony Davis 2-2-18
Pelicans Anthony Davis speaks with Jen Hale about the win over the Thunder and becoming the franchise's all-time scoring leader.
| 02:56
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 114, Thunder 100
Anthony Davis leads all scoring with 43 points as the Pelicans get the win over the Thunder, 114-100.
| 01:51
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Alvin Gentry 2-2-2018
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tongiht;s 114-100 road victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder
| 03:41
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Anthony Davis 2-2-2018
Pelicans forward Anthony Davis recaps tonight's 114-110 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder
| 02:48
E'Twaun Moore racks up 26 against the Thunder
Pelicans E'Twaun Moore had a big scoring night with 26 points on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 01:50
Anthony Davis pours in 43 to set franchise scoring record
Behind a 43-point performance against the Thunder, Anthony Davis surpassed David West to become the Pelicans franchise all-time scoring leader.
| 01:59
Diallo Finger Roll and One
Pelicans Cheick Diallo cuts down the lane and finishes with the finger roll.
| 00:15
Pelicans on the Run
Pelicans E'Twaun Moore comes up with the steal and the Pelicans race down the floor, finishing with a Dante Cunningham slam.
| 00:10
Pierre's Block Party
Pierre T. Pelican joins the basketball action during halftime in Oklahoma City and climbs up for the big block.
| 00:18
Rondo Hits AD with the Oop
Pelicans Rajon Rondo finds Anthony Davis in transition for the alley-oop slam.
| 00:26
Holiday Spins in the Post
Thumbs up on this spin move - Pelicans Jrue Holiday drives the lane and scores with this great move in the post.
| 00:09
Davis Dunk And One
Pelicans Jrue Holiday finds Anthony Davis for the easy dunk plus one.
| 00:20
Steal and Shoot
Pelicans Rajon Rondo strips the ball and Jrue Holiday brings it up the floor and nails the triple.
| 00:12