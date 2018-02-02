Postgame recap: Pelicans 114, Thunder 100

Pelicans (28-23), Thunder (30-23)

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fourth-quarter mid-range shot in the lane by Anthony Davis on Friday moved him into the No. 1 career scoring spot in New Orleans franchise history. While the individual achievement was notable, Davis will likely remember the visit to the Sooner State much more for what his team accomplished. With only 10 players in uniform, including a pair of Pelicans on two-way G-League contracts, they went into one of the NBA’s toughest venues and prevailed.

Davis provided one of his biggest offensive nights of the campaign, pouring in 43 points on 17/34 shooting. New Orleans moved within just one game of Oklahoma City in the Western Conference standings. The Pelicans also wrapped up the season series vs. the Thunder, taking a 2-0 lead with only an April 1 matchup in the Smoothie King Center remaining.

New Orleans headed to Minneapolis immediately after Friday's game and will face the Timberwolves in the Target Center at 8 p.m. Saturday. Nikola Mirotic is expected to make his New Orleans debut against Minnesota.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Davis nailed a three-pointer from the top of the key to give New Orleans a 10-point lead inside two minutes, then nailed another one at 1:03 for a 113-100 edge. In the building where he made the most memorable trey of his NBA career three seasons ago, he delivered a pair of victory-sealing daggers vs. the Thunder.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Friday’s game was a physically grueling one for Davis, who matched up frequently defensively against the aggressive Steven Adams, a traditional center never afraid of contact. The two bigs constantly wrestled in the paint, with Adams throwing his weight into Davis in order to gain optimum position under the rim. Davis fought through the matchup to pour in 43 points at the other end of the floor, frequently soaring above the Oklahoma City defense for alley-oop dunks. He’s been a very selective three-point shooter as this season has progressed, but he launched six attempts Friday, hitting three, including two to end any Thunder hopes of rallying late. Davis added 10 rebounds and three steals.

E’Twaun Moore also deserved kudos for one of his best games of the season. The starting small forward provided a much-needed second source of major offensive production, tallying 26 points on efficient 10/14 shooting from the field. Moore was perfect in four three-point attempts.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“That’s huge, big-time for me. It’s a team effort. Those guys put me in position to score. Everybody from guys who were here in my rookie year, to guys here now. Everyone allowed me to get that accomplishment.” – Davis on becoming the New Orleans franchise’s all-time leading scorer, thanking teammates from his six years with the team

“Everybody just competed. We stayed poised, kept battling, kept fighting. Guys made plays. It was a team effort.” – Davis on being able to win in Oklahoma City under difficult circumstances, not having near a full complement of players available

“We kept fighting, stayed in the game. Stay together and anything can happen. We just had to keep playing and keep trusting each other.” – Moore on New Orleans rallying back from a 16-point first-half deficit

“I thought we approached the game correctly right from the start. I thought we played with energy. I thought we maintained our poise throughout, even in the first quarter when (the Thunder) made their run and in the second quarter when they got a little separation. Our guys, I liked their attitude when they came to the bench.” – Alvin Gentry on his team’s mental fortitude vs. the Thunder

BY THE NUMBERS

38.1: Oklahoma City shooting percentage from the field. The Thunder were held to just 42 points after intermission, getting outscored 60-42 by the Pelicans. OKC’s “Big Three” shot a poor 17/54 on field goals.

92: New Orleans points in the final three quarters. The Pelicans were over 50 percent for the game from both the field and three-point range (13/24).

30: New Orleans assists, led by 13 from Rajon Rondo in 34 minutes. Rondo also netted four steals.