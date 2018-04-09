Postgame recap: Pelicans 113, Clippers 100

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS

Pelicans (47-34), Clippers (42-39)

LOS ANGELES – New Orleans simply needed to win either Monday or Wednesday to claim a spot in the eight-team Western Conference playoff field. The Pelicans made sure they left absolutely no doubt about it as quickly as possible Monday, rolling to a huge lead over the Clippers, en route to the clinching victory.

New Orleans posted its fourth consecutive win by breaking open a 10-point halftime margin with a 34-22 edge in the third quarter, taking a 22-point advantage. That lead expanded to as many as 26, before Los Angeles made a push in the final period.

With its 47th victory, New Orleans has its best regular season record in nearly a decade, having gone 49-33 in 2008-09. Win No. 48 on Wednesday vs. San Antonio would bring more rewards, because the Pelicans would be assured of placing no lower than a No. 6 seed (fifth is much more likely) and would also attain fourth if current No. 4 Utah drops both of its final two games, vs. Golden State on Tuesday and at Portland on Wednesday.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Nikola Mirotic sank his third three-pointer of the game, a trey from the right corner that gave New Orleans a 21-point lead with 6:15 remaining. The Pelicans subbed out Anthony Davis and other key players with 3:34 left, still holding a 21-point edge.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Davis seemed intent on putting together a one-man highlight reel in the third quarter, collecting a pass off the backboard from Rajon Rondo for an alley-oop dunk, then soaring for a couple other slams. Davis didn’t have a great shooting start from the field, but he started getting easier and easier looks as the night progressed, including the high-percentage throwdowns. Davis totaled 28 points.

New Orleans was plus-28 with him on the floor, part of a stellar night for the starting lineup (E’Twaun Moore was plus-32 and every other first-stringer was at least plus-14).

QUOTES TO NOTE

“A lot of people counted us out when (DeMarcus Cousins) went down, but we just kept fighting, changed the way we play a little bit. We believed in ourselves, all the guys in this locker room.” – Davis on the satisfaction of accomplishing making the playoffs amid doubts and skepticism

“We just wanted to make sure – no matter what happens with anybody else – that we were in. This whole road trip, we came out aggressive.” – Davis on the Pelicans successfully controlling their own fate in terms of reaching the postseason, including sweeping a three-game road trip at Phoenix, Golden State and the Clippers

“I like our team. I like our group. I like our chances of beating someone four times before they beat us four times.” – Rajon Rondo on his outlook for New Orleans heading into the playoffs

BY THE NUMBERS

24-17: New Orleans road record to close the 2017-18 regular season, a vast improvement from recent years, when the Pelicans struggled mightily. The ’15-16 squad went just 9-32.

108: Nikola Mirotic points during the team’s active four-game winning streak. The forward has averaged 26.0 points at an ideal time, helping push New Orleans into the playoffs for just the second time in the past seven seasons.

10: Years since the Pelicans earned a better seed in the West than No. 7. The ’08 squad was a second seed, but since then, the team’s entered the postseason seeded seventh in 2009, seventh in 2011 and eighth in 2015. A win Wednesday vs. the Spurs guarantees that the Pelicans will be slotted higher than seventh.