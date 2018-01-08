Postgame recap: Pelicans 112, Pistons 109

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS

Pelicans (20-19), Pistons (21-18)

After producing huge numbers, one All-Star big was sidelined for the night by an ankle injury. The other All-Star big took it from there.

After Anthony Davis piled up 30 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes of work, he had to leave Monday’s game vs. Detroit (X-rays were negative on his right ankle). Fortunately for the Pelicans, DeMarcus Cousins dominated Detroit in the final period, immediately taking over the lead role on offense. Cousins had been unusually quiet through three quarters, scoring only five points, but repeatedly drove past and through Detroit center Andre Drummond in the final stanza. Cousins registered 15 fourth-period points, upping his final game total to 20 points, along with 10 rebounds.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Detroit’s Avery Bradley missed a very contested three-point attempt from the left corner, hitting the back of the rim. New Orleans managed to dribble out the final second, clinching the victory.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

E’Twaun Moore has begun to put together an impressive resume of stellar games, but an argument could be made that his play Monday was his most valuable contribution of 2017-18. Moore had one of the most efficient games of his NBA career, going 11/14 from the field en route to a 23-point night. The starting small forward was 10 of 11 from two-point range, relying partly on his array of floaters and in-between shots.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“Everyone was aware that AD went down, and he was kind of the hot hand for us early in the game. Somebody had to pick up the slack, so I just tried to be more aggressive.” – Cousins on what prompted him to take over as the focal point of the offense late in Monday’s game

“Every time (Cousins) put the ball down, they ran one or two guys at him. They didn’t think their big guy could keep him in front. We started moving guys and trying to get him in space, where he was on the move. I thought he did a great job.” – Alvin Gentry on Detroit’s defensive tactics against Cousins and how he was able to generate more production in the fourth quarter

“I thought we did a good job of moving the basketball. I thought defensively we were really solid. (Detroit) just did a good job of fighting and finding a way to stay in the game. But at the end (we) made big plays.” – Gentry on the Pelicans, who dished out 31 assists and held Detroit to 44.6 percent shooting from the field

BY THE NUMBERS

56.1: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field. The Pelicans were 40/60 on two-pointers, a good illustration of how they benefited from getting into the paint and taking the ball to the hoop.

9: Pelicans blocked shots, led by a career-high four swats from Jrue Holiday.

+19: Plus-minus for Davis, meaning the Pelicans were minus-16 when Davis was not on the floor.