Postgame recap: Pelicans 111, Grizzlies 104

Pelicans (24-21), Grizzlies (16-29)

Despite its overall struggles and poor record since Mike Conley was sidelined by injury, Memphis has given New Orleans all it can handle this season. The Pelicans finally beat the Grizzlies on Saturday for the first time in 2017-18, but not before seeing a 21-point lead dwindle almost completely in the second half. New Orleans ultimately held on for a Southwest Division victory over pesky Memphis, which fought back after a very bad initial 24 minutes.

The Pelicans ended the Grizzlies’ three-game winning streak. New Orleans wraps up a brief two-game homestand Monday vs. Chicago.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Memphis guard Wayne Selden (31 points, his previous NBA high was just 13) uncorked a rare three-point miss for him during a career night, leading to New Orleans grabbing the defensive rebound, up 108-104 with about 30 seconds remaining. Jrue Holiday then dropped in a pair of free throws after bleeding a ton of time off the game clock, for a six-point edge.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Holiday continues to excel during what’s probably been his best stretch since coming to New Orleans in 2013. The starting shooting guard took advantage of Memphis devoting considerable attention to Anthony Davis (21 points, 7/13 shooting, just two second-half shot attempts) and DeMarcus Cousins (24 points, 7/13 shooting) by repeatedly getting to the basket in a 27-point outing. Holiday was 10/19 overall and 9/14 from two-point range, setting the tone for a New Orleans offense that shot 50 percent from the field despite struggling from the perimeter.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“I really don’t feel like I have to. It’s really more just taking the opportunities given. From there, make some floaters and some jumpshots. It’s just so easy when they key in on two people. It’s leaving me with just one (defender).” – Holiday, when asked if he feels pressure to score when opponents are swarming Davis and Cousins

“Probably because we lost the last game. Just being real.” – Holiday on why the Pelicans came out so aggressively on defense against the Grizzlies in the first half Saturday, pointing to being upset about Wednesday’s one-point loss in Atlanta

“Everybody was complaining about eight shots and all this. (Atlanta) was sending two guys, three guys. I was just trying to facilitate and get other guys involved. When I was doing that, we were up 19, so it was working. We just kind of ran out of gas in that second half. If (defenses) key in on me, it’s my job to make (teammates) better.” – Davis on his approach when opponents double- and triple-team him

“That’s that unselfishness that our team really feeds off of. And that’s what makes him a leader. He could force as many shots as he wants, but he recognizes that (he's) getting (teammates) good shots and making everyone happy.” – Holiday reacting to Davis’ previous quote about moving the ball instead of trying to take what’s not there

“Again our third quarters are kind of messing with us, but I think we sustained their punch. After that, we were able to play defense and get plays at the end.” – Holiday on New Orleans tending to struggle in the third period lately, a big factor in Atlanta rallying from 15 points down at halftime Wednesday to win. Memphis piled up 37 third-quarter points Saturday

BY THE NUMBERS

54-26: New Orleans edge in points in the paint. From the start, the Pelicans were able to get into the lane for layups and dunks, in particular Holiday.

19-2: Pelicans advantage in attempts from the foul line in the first quarter, which may have contributed to Grizzlies interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff being whistled for an early technical foul. New Orleans led the category for the game 32-16.

7/27: New Orleans three-point shooting. The Pelicans again did not fare well from deep, but were still able to win. It was the fifth straight time New Orleans has won when making fewer than 10 treys. Prior to this recent stretch, the Pelicans were 6-8 this season with single-digit made trifectas.