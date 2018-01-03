Postgame recap: Pelicans 108, Jazz 98

Pelicans (19-18), Jazz (16-22)

SALT LAKE CITY – For the second time in just over the span of a month, New Orleans enjoyed a fantastic shooting night in Utah. This time, the perimeter prowess resulted in a needed road victory. The Pelicans finished 14/30 from beyond the arc Wednesday – after going 15/30 in Vivint Smart Home Arena on Dec. 1 – keying a bounceback from weekend home losses to Dallas and New York. New Orleans also turned in an excellent defensive performance, limiting Utah to just 17 third-quarter points to turn a three-point halftime edge into a nine-point lead.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Anthony Davis hit a pretty baseline turnaround jumper, giving New Orleans a 98-87 lead with about three minutes remaining.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Davis took over in the final few minutes of the fourth quarter, converting a pair of three-point plays to keep New Orleans in front by a working margin. The four-time All-Star entered the final period with 19 points and 13 rebounds, but tacked on 10 more points and two additional rebounds for a 29-15 line. Jrue Holiday carried the Pelicans in the first half and finished with 24 points on 10/16 shooting from the field.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“We just wanted to get this one and start the road trip good. We’ve got teams gaining on us for the eighth spot. We’ve got to create a lead for ourselves, create some separation. And it started tonight.” – Davis on postgame radio WRNO 99.5 FM, discussing the importance of the win at Utah, the first game of a two-game trip that concludes Saturday at Minnesota

“Defense and then we started moving the ball. And Donovan (Mitchell) didn’t have 40. We wanted to make sure we got back to the way we were used to playing. We did that tonight.” – Davis on keys in the second half to securing the win, including holding the Jazz’s standout rookie to 6/17 shooting, after he racked up 41 points vs. New Orleans on Dec. 1

“I thought we did a good job offensively and defensively, moving the basketball. We were really good defensively, especially taking away Mitchell after what he did to us last game.” – Alvin Gentry on some of what allowed New Orleans to prevail, after losing 114-108 in Utah roughly a month ago

“Just to be physical, to be into him. Nothing easy. No wide-open shots. I think by the time he got wide open shots he was a little off, just because he hadn’t seen an open basket. It’s not just me, DeMarcus (Cousins), he did a great job being up on the screen, trying to make him drive, trying to make another play.” – Holiday on the job he and the Pelicans did of slowing down Mitchell this time

BY THE NUMBERS

10/18: New Orleans three-point shooting in the first half. The Pelicans cooled off a bit after intermission by going 4/12, but still made some key treys.

42-36: New Orleans rebounding advantage, led by Davis’ 15 and Cousins’ 11 boards. Holiday had an above-average night in the category with six caroms.

0: Pelicans free throw attempts in the opening half. The visitors made up for it somewhat by going a perfect 12/12 after the break.