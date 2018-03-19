Postgame recap: Pelicans 108, Celtics 89
Pelicans (40-30), Celtics (47-23)
Anthony Davis was unstoppable for a second time this season vs. Boston. Cheick Diallo played perhaps the best game of his brief NBA career. As a result, in the midst of a hectic and critical stretch of the schedule for New Orleans, the Pelicans got exactly what they needed Sunday. Behind a dominant second half, New Orleans powered its way to what turned into a blowout victory over the undermanned Celtics, who had no answer for NOLA’s frontcourt.
New Orleans moved at least temporarily into a four-way tie for fifth place in the Western Conference, with the exact same record as Utah, San Antonio and Minnesota (the Timberwolves hosted Houston slightly later Sunday evening).
Davis finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds, averaging 39.5 points against the Celtics in two head-to-head games this season. Meanwhile, Diallo approached his career high by scoring 17 points, adding six rebounds. The second-year pro was a superb 7/9 from the field.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
New Orleans went up by 20-plus points with less than five minutes remaining in regulation, on the strength of a huge fourth-quarter surge. Boston was threatening to make a run early in the fourth quarter, but guard Abdel Nader somehow missed four straight free throws on the same trip to the foul line. Nader’s four misfires seemed to ignite both the New Orleans crowd and the Pelicans, who immediately went on a run to go ahead by double digits.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Diallo was a bundle of energy and a big spark Sunday as he made numerous plays and got the capacity audience at the Smoothie King Center fired up, mixing in celebratory gestures such as the previous-decade favorite of “raising the roof” and what he calls “Wakanda Forever.” His Pelicans teammates seemed to enjoy seeing Diallo excel, as a player who’s had to be patient in waiting for his opportunity to contribute. “It’s fun to watch,” said Davis, who credited Diallo with solid defense against Boston center Greg Monroe. “He celebrates every different move. He’s fun to watch.”
QUOTES TO NOTE
“That’s what I do best. Every time I step on the court, bringing energy. I don’t take any plays off.” – Diallo on his approach to the game, while talking postgame with WRNO radio
“This was good for us because it was a good bounceback game. Tough one last night (vs. Houston). We came in against a tough defensive team and scored on them, but then held them to under 100.” – Davis on the Pelicans rebounding from a loss Saturday at home to the Rockets
“He plays with a lot of energy. He plays hard, he plays well for us. He just wants to come in and help the team in any way possible, whether it’s defensively or offensively. He comes up with big plays.” – Davis on Diallo
“Just his presence on the floor was amazing. He made a lot of the right plays. He said he felt better than what he expected to, which is good. It was good to see him back on the floor.” – Davis on Solomon Hill making his 2017-18 season debut
BY THE NUMBERS
33, 28: Minutes played for Davis and Jrue Holiday, both well under their season averages. That’s a plus for New Orleans with the schedule it has coming up this week. The Pelicans will be off Monday before hosting Dallas on Tuesday.
44: Pelicans bench points, led by Diallo’s 17 and Nikola Mirotic’s 16. Ian Clark added eight points and was disruptive on defense, with two steals and a block.
10/20: Boston foul shooting, reminiscent of some of the unsightly team performances in the ongoing NCAA Tournament.
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 108, Celtics 89
The Pelicans sweep the season series against the Celtics after Anthony Davis goes off for 34 points and 11 rebounds.
Game 70: Pelicans vs. Celtics 3/18/18
Pelicans vs. Celtics Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 3-18-18
Head Coach Alvin Gentry talks about the Pelicans' win over the Boston Celtics.
Pelicans vs. Celtics Postgame: Cheick Diallo 3-18-18
Cheick Diallo talks about his season-high performance against the Boston Celtics.
Pelicans vs. Celtics Postgame: Anthony Davis 3-18-18
Anthony Davis speaks to the media following the Pelicans big win over the Celtics.
Pelicans vs Celtics Postgame: Solomon Hill 3-18-18
Solomon Hill talks about how he feels after his first game back since injury.
Anthony Davis Scores 34 vs. Celtics | March 18, 2018
Anthony Davis notches a double-double with 34 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Pelicans over the Celtics.
On-Court Postgame Interview: Anthony Davis vs. Celtics
Pelicans Anthony Davis breaks down his performance and praises Cheick Diallo in the win over the Celtics.
Cheick swats the shot
Pelicans Cheick Diallo gets up for the big block against Boston.
Diallo dunks it home
Pelicans Nikola Mirotic swipes the pass and feeds Cheick Diallo for the slam.
Davis spins for the slam
Pelicans Anthony Davis puts the quick moves on the Celtics defense and rises up for the dunk.
Holiday Drives For The Layup
Jrue Holiday splits past two defenders and drives to the basket for the layup.
Anthony Davis' Monster Slam
Pelicans Anthony Davis runs to the rim and throws down the big slam.
Davis drive and one
Pelicans Anthony Davis flips home the pass from Jrue Holiday and draws the contact.
Takeaways and Triples
Pelicans Nikola Mirotic pokes it away and New Orleans finishes on the fast break triple from Ian Clark.
Okafor with a huge block on Harden
Emeka Okafor continue his paint dominance, blocking James Harden into the first row
Rondo drives by the defense
Pelicans Rajon Rondo curls of the pick for the baseline lay-up.
Diallo With The Dunk
Darius Miller hits Cheick Diallo with a bounce pass as he soars for the dunk.
