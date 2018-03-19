Postgame recap: Pelicans 108, Celtics 89

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS

Pelicans (40-30), Celtics (47-23)

Anthony Davis was unstoppable for a second time this season vs. Boston. Cheick Diallo played perhaps the best game of his brief NBA career. As a result, in the midst of a hectic and critical stretch of the schedule for New Orleans, the Pelicans got exactly what they needed Sunday. Behind a dominant second half, New Orleans powered its way to what turned into a blowout victory over the undermanned Celtics, who had no answer for NOLA’s frontcourt.

New Orleans moved at least temporarily into a four-way tie for fifth place in the Western Conference, with the exact same record as Utah, San Antonio and Minnesota (the Timberwolves hosted Houston slightly later Sunday evening).

Davis finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds, averaging 39.5 points against the Celtics in two head-to-head games this season. Meanwhile, Diallo approached his career high by scoring 17 points, adding six rebounds. The second-year pro was a superb 7/9 from the field.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans went up by 20-plus points with less than five minutes remaining in regulation, on the strength of a huge fourth-quarter surge. Boston was threatening to make a run early in the fourth quarter, but guard Abdel Nader somehow missed four straight free throws on the same trip to the foul line. Nader’s four misfires seemed to ignite both the New Orleans crowd and the Pelicans, who immediately went on a run to go ahead by double digits.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Diallo was a bundle of energy and a big spark Sunday as he made numerous plays and got the capacity audience at the Smoothie King Center fired up, mixing in celebratory gestures such as the previous-decade favorite of “raising the roof” and what he calls “Wakanda Forever.” His Pelicans teammates seemed to enjoy seeing Diallo excel, as a player who’s had to be patient in waiting for his opportunity to contribute. “It’s fun to watch,” said Davis, who credited Diallo with solid defense against Boston center Greg Monroe. “He celebrates every different move. He’s fun to watch.”

QUOTES TO NOTE

“That’s what I do best. Every time I step on the court, bringing energy. I don’t take any plays off.” – Diallo on his approach to the game, while talking postgame with WRNO radio

“This was good for us because it was a good bounceback game. Tough one last night (vs. Houston). We came in against a tough defensive team and scored on them, but then held them to under 100.” – Davis on the Pelicans rebounding from a loss Saturday at home to the Rockets

“He plays with a lot of energy. He plays hard, he plays well for us. He just wants to come in and help the team in any way possible, whether it’s defensively or offensively. He comes up with big plays.” – Davis on Diallo

“Just his presence on the floor was amazing. He made a lot of the right plays. He said he felt better than what he expected to, which is good. It was good to see him back on the floor.” – Davis on Solomon Hill making his 2017-18 season debut

BY THE NUMBERS

33, 28: Minutes played for Davis and Jrue Holiday, both well under their season averages. That’s a plus for New Orleans with the schedule it has coming up this week. The Pelicans will be off Monday before hosting Dallas on Tuesday.

44: Pelicans bench points, led by Diallo’s 17 and Nikola Mirotic’s 16. Ian Clark added eight points and was disruptive on defense, with two steals and a block.

10/20: Boston foul shooting, reminiscent of some of the unsightly team performances in the ongoing NCAA Tournament.