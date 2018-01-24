Postgame recap: Pelicans 101, Hornets 96

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Jan 24, 2018

Pelicans (26-21), Hornets (19-27)

CHARLOTTE – For only the third time this season, New Orleans did not have a 20-point scorer in Wednesday’s visit to Charlotte, but a balanced offense spearheaded another January road victory. Seven different Pelicans tallied at least eight points as Alvin Gentry extended his rotation for the first time recently, a pivotal factor in New Orleans improving to 8-3 this month.

It’s only just past the midway point of the regular season, yet New Orleans has already matched its number of road victories from a season ago. The Pelicans posted away win No. 13 in their 25th road game; they finished 13-28 in 2016-17.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Charlotte's Nicolas Batum tossed up an airball on a right-wing desperation three-point attempt with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, giving New Orleans possession back with a five-point edge. Jrue Holiday scored six critical points down the stretch after the game was tied at 92; Anthony Davis came up with a steal of a Kemba Walker pass that all but sealed the outcome with the Pelicans leading 100-96. Davis’ two free throws with 20 seconds remaining had doubled the visitors’ lead from two to four.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

The group of reserves off New Orleans’ bench made extremely valuable contributions, totaling 27 points, including 5/12 three-point shooting. Dante Cunningham turned in one of his best performances of the season by producing nine points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes, while Jameer Nelson and Darius Miller each supplied eight points. Nelson sank key second-half baskets to help keep New Orleans in front by a small margin.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“We did it as a team. There are some nights where your stars can’t be the stars, because of different reasons. A lot of guys stepped up tonight.” – DeMarcus Cousins (16 points, 13 rebounds) on postgame radio, discussing the collective effort to beat Charlotte

“(Charlotte was) trying to take me and DeMarcus out (of the offense). Other guys made plays. It was a great team win tonight.” – Davis on the same subject

“The ball was just moving. Not one guy was hot; everybody was hot. We all contributed. It made the game a lot easier, a lot of fun tonight.” – Cunningham on NOLA getting production from many sources

“Dwight (Howard) didn’t want to leave my body tonight (when Charlotte was on defense). That’s their rim protector. You could kind of tell his main concern was to make sure I didn’t score. We just kind of took advantage of it. I told Jrue the paint was wide-open. Jrue is a big guard. I don’t think anybody in the league can guard him one-on-one. He was able to take advantage of it.” – Cousins on Holiday coming up with big fourth-quarter baskets again, something he also did in tight road wins at New York and Boston

BY THE NUMBERS

18/31: Charlotte foul shooting on a poor night for the Hornets in every category. The Pelicans held them to 42.4 percent shooting from the field and 6/21 on three-pointers.

1: New Orleans turnover in the fourth quarter. It was a sloppy night through three periods, with the visitors committing 15 turnovers, but they took much better care of the ball in crunch time.

6-1: Pelicans record in their last seven games, the best seven-game span of the regular season. New Orleans also improved to 14-6 against the Eastern Conference, two-thirds of the way through their slate against that half of the league.

Pelicans vs Hornets Postgame: Alvin Gentry 01-24-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks with the media after the Pelicans 101-96 win over the Hornets in Charlotte on January 24, 2018.

Game 47: Pelicans at Hornets 1/24/18

Pelicans vs Hornets Postgame: Alvin Gentry 01-24-18
Pelicans vs Hornets Postgame: Alvin Gentry 01-24-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks with the media after the Pelicans 101-96 win over the Hornets in Charlotte on January 24, 2018.
Jan 24, 2018  |  03:39
Pelicans vs Hornets Postgame: Anthony Davis 01-24-18
Pelicans vs Hornets Postgame: Anthony Davis 01-24-18

Forward Anthony Davis speaks with the media after the Pelicans 101-96 win over the Hornets in Charlotte on January 24, 2018.
Jan 24, 2018  |  01:29
Pelicans vs Hornets Postgame: DeMarcus Cousins 01-24-18
Pelicans vs Hornets Postgame: DeMarcus Cousins 01-24-18

Forward DeMarcus Cousins speaks with the media after the Pelicans 101-96 win over the Hornets in Charlotte on January 24, 2018.
Jan 24, 2018  |  02:09
Pelicans Game Highlights vs. Hornets
Pelicans Game Highlights vs. Hornets

The Pelicans defeated the Hornets 101-96 in Charlotte to grab their 3rd win in a row
Jan 24, 2018  |  03:17
Jrue Holiday with 19 points at Hornets
Jrue Holiday with 19 points at Hornets

Jrue continued his stingy defense and stayed strong on the offensive end with 19 points. He added 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block
Jan 24, 2018  |  01:58
Anthony Davis scores 19 at Hornets
Anthony Davis scores 19 at Hornets

Anthony Davis scored 19 and went 5-5 from the free throw line, most of which came in the clutch during the final seconds of the game
Jan 24, 2018  |  01:58
DeMarcus Cousins with 16 points, 5 blocks
DeMarcus Cousins with 16 points, 5 blocks

Boogie kept up his top level all-around basketball game, going 5-10 from the field for 16 points, adding 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 blocks, and a steal
Jan 24, 2018  |  01:55
Boogie closing the game with a block party
Boogie closing the game with a block party

Cousins stays active on the defensive side with a couple of blocks as the game winds down
Jan 24, 2018  |  00:27
Holiday with the hesitation
Holiday with the hesitation

Jrue Holiday uses a sweet hesitation move to get the bucket
Jan 24, 2018  |  00:21
Davis with the strong finish
Davis with the strong finish

Anthony Davis won't be stopped and this physical slam
Jan 24, 2018  |  00:16
Darius beats the buzzer with a 3
Darius beats the buzzer with a 3

Darius Miller ends the 3rd quarter with a 3 to tie the game
Jan 24, 2018  |  00:24
Moore Tough Layup
Moore Tough Layup

E'Twaun Moore gets through two defenders to get the layup to fall and draws the foul.
Jan 24, 2018  |  00:18
Cousins throws down the hammer
Cousins throws down the hammer

Boogie with the Tomahawk jam
Jan 24, 2018  |  00:09
Boogie with the sweet stroke
Boogie with the sweet stroke

DeMarcus Cousins with the beautiful fade away
Jan 24, 2018  |  00:13
Cousins to Cunningham to end the quarter
Cousins to Cunningham to end the quarter

Boogie gets the rebound, runs the floor, and assists Cunningham in fine fashion
Jan 24, 2018  |  00:21
Boogie with the And-1
Boogie with the And-1

Cousins uses great ball handling to get the And-1
Jan 24, 2018  |  00:17
Jrue to Rondo for 3
Jrue to Rondo for 3

Holiday with the dish to Rajon Rondo in the corner for 3
Jan 24, 2018  |  00:09
Pelicans Practice: Ian Clark 01-24-18
Pelicans Practice: Ian Clark 01-24-18

Guard Ian Clark talks about the Pelicans' recent close wins and what the team has to do to beat the Hornets tonight in Charlotte.
Jan 24, 2018  |  02:22
