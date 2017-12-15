Postgame recap: Nuggets 117, Pelicans 111 (OT)

Nuggets (16-13), Pelicans (15-15)

DENVER – Denver trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half, came all the way back to eventually force overtime, then outscored New Orleans in the extra period 13-7, taking advantage of a few critical Pelicans miscues. New Orleans’ total of 20 turnovers proved costly, as they led to 32 Denver points.

Even after giving up a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, New Orleans had a chance to win at the end of regulation, but a mid-range jumper by Jrue Holiday without about a second remaining on the clock was partially blocked by Nuggets rookie Torrey Craig, who was playing in only his second career NBA game. The Pelicans struck first in OT and were ahead by one point with three-plus minutes left, but the Nuggets again answered. Reserve wing player Will Barton connected on several key baskets for Denver.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Denver second-year guard Jamal Murray sank two free throws with 25 seconds left in OT, giving the hosts a six-point lead. DeMarcus Cousins then drew a three-shot foul, but converted just one of three to keep it a five-point margin. He missed the third attempt on purpose, but New Orleans couldn’t gain possession, with the ball going out of bounds to Denver.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Anthony Davis, Holiday and Cousins each scored 25-plus points, but they also combined for 15 of their team’s turnovers. Davis had perhaps the most efficient game with the fewest mistakes, finishing with 28 points on 12/22 shooting from the floor. Davis also notched 12 rebounds and five blocks.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“Well, we gave the ball to Jrue. Jrue has been really good at getting the ball to the basket. He started late, he should have started a little earlier. I think he was worried about us definitely getting the last shot, but we wanted him to drive and maybe, perhaps someone would help and he’d find an open shooter.” – Alvin Gentry on the last play of regulation

“We had turnovers and we have to run them off the line, they got hot from three.” – Davis discussing how turnovers were costly for New Orleans and Denver making more perimeter shots as the game progressed helped turn the game’s momentum

“We’re down 18, we look like we have been on a long road trip, we have no legs, and our guys never quit. We were really positive with them at halftime saying we are going to get this game.” – Denver’s Michael Malone on his team’s comeback

BY THE NUMBERS

16/35: Denver three-point shooting, led by reserve Trey Lyles making four in seven attempts. New Orleans had almost exactly the same numbers, going 15/34.

19-9: Denver advantage in fast-break points, some of which came as a result of New Orleans live-ball turnovers.