Postgame recap: Magic 115, Pelicans 99

Magic (5-2), Pelicans (3-4)

If there was skepticism that Orlando’s surprisingly fast start to the season is a mirage, you probably couldn’t find many non-believers late Monday in the Smoothie King Center. The Magic broke open a close game early in the fourth quarter with a barrage of three-pointers, led by reserve Mo Speights, who almost singlehandedly lifted Orlando to a commanding lead. Speights made little impact in the first half on either end of the floor, but the man dubbed “Mo Buckets” shot 5/7 on threes after intermission.

The Magic’s lead was just 87-84 through three quarters, but the visitors started the fourth quarter with an 11-0 spurt.

New Orleans’ Anthony Davis finished with a big scoring night, dropping in 39 points, to go with 10 rebounds and three blocks, but no other Pelican contributed more than a dozen points. New Orleans shot 56.8 percent in the first half, but cooled significantly in the final 24 minutes.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Orlando’s Jonathon Simmons sank a three-pointer from the left side, giving the Magic a 111-94 lead with four-plus minutes remaining. About two minutes later, New Orleans made mass substitutions, taking out multiple starters with the margin still 17 points.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Davis carried the offense for long stretches, two days after the Pelicans managed to get 20-plus points from four different players. His 39 points came on only 20 shots from the field; he was 13/15 at the foul line to boost his tally. Davis averages nearly four blocks per game in his career vs. Orlando and came up with three more swats Monday.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“Everything we’ve done the last few games, from the standpoint of ball movement, rebounding, we didn’t do any of that in the second half. Against a team that is a very good offensive team, that’s the result you’ll get.” – Alvin Gentry on how his team’s performance contributed to the loss

“We didn’t play the right way. For us to be a successful team, we have to be committed totally as a team. We have to do all the things we’ve been doing to put us in the position we were in (of going 3-1 in the last four games).” – Gentry on the Pelicans

“The way we normally play defensively, it wasn’t there. They got a lot of open threes. They missed some in the first half, but they made us pay for it in the second half.” – Davis on New Orleans defense, which gave up 60 and 55 points in the respective halves

BY THE NUMBERS

16/34: Magic three-point shooting, led by six makes by Speights and four from Evan Fournier.

14/41: Pelicans shooting from the field in the second half, after they were 25/44 (56.8 percent) in the first half. New Orleans also dipped to 11 second-half assists after 19 prior to intermission.

44-21: Orlando advantage in bench scoring. Jonathon Simmons led the subs with 20 points, while all 18 Speights points came on treys.